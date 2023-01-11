Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Worth USD 16.81 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 8.7% CAGR

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water desalination equipment market was valued USD 8.68 billion in 2021. The global market size is expected to grow from USD 9.36 billion in 2022 and reach USD 16.81 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2022-2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Water Desalination Equipment Market, 2022-2029.”



According to our analysts, the factors such as cost depletion of freshwater to surge demand for equipment to boost the growth of market during forecast period.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-desalination-equipment-market-107086





Water Desalination Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 16.81 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 8.68 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 279 Segments covered By Technology, Source, Plant Capacity, End-user, and Region Growth Drivers Depletion of Freshwater Leads to an Increase in Requirement for Desalinated Water



Increase in Saltwater Intrusion Globally Surges the Demand for Water Desalination Equipment









Drivers & Restraints:

Depletion of Freshwater Leads to an Increase in the Requirement for Desalinated Water



Over time, freshwater or drinking water has become more scarce, increasing people's dependence on its availability. Water shortage is a widespread occurrence, even in nations with ample water resources, and is brought on by, among other things, ineffective water resource management, wars, and climate change. According to UNICEF, about two-thirds of the world's population endure acute water scarcity for at least one month each year. There are still more than two billion people without access to properly regulated drinking water at home.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Declined Investment in the Water Sector amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Water Desalination Equipment Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak is probably going to reduce global water sector investment. Attributed to the high cost of disruptions, operational reliability has become more crucial. These operational requirements result from modifications in supply and demand patterns as well as various emergency measures taken by governments to combat the pandemic.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-desalination-equipment-market-107086





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Segments:

Reverse Osmosis (RO) to Dominate the Market Due to its Low Energy Consumption Factor

The market is categorized Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED), Reverse Osmosis (RO), Electrodialysis (ED), Nanofiltration (NF), and others based on technology. The Reverse Osmosis (RO) segment holds the highest market share globally as it has low energy consumption.

Sea Water to Dominate over the Forecast Period Owing to its Availability across the Globe

The market is categorized into sea water, brackish water, river water, and others based on source. Sea water is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period as seawater is the most available and utilized source for water desalination.

Regional Insights:

Middle East & Africa to Lead due to Expanded Demand for Desalination Equipment

The Middle East and Africa's market for water desalination equipment, which was valued at USD 4.33 billion in 2021, is expected to dominate the industry over the coming years.

Over the past few years, the North America market for water desalination technology has been expanding significantly.

In Europe, capacity expansion in the water desalination industry is ongoing. About 9% of the world's capacity for desalinating water was located in this region.





Quick Buy Water Desalination Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107086





Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental companies in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either positively or negatively. Players acquire companies, launch new products, engage in partnership deals, sign contracts with government organizations, and so on.

Key Industry Development:

November 2022 - A building contract for an integrated reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant was announced by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. A Saudi-Japanese team working with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and the Government Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority will construct the entire project within the Kingdom.A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan)

SUEZ Group (France)

Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland)

DuPont (U.S.)

Aquatech International (U.S.)

Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

AGUAPURA USA, Inc. (U.S.)

ForeverPure Corporation (U.S.)

Sep-Pro Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Canadian Crystalline Water India Limited (India)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst-pop/water-desalination-equipment-market-107086





Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends

4.2. Regulatory Landscape

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Impact of COVID-19 on Water Desalination Equipment Market

5. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

5.2.1.Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

5.2.2.Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

5.2.3.Reverse Osmosis (RO)

5.2.4.Electrodialysis (ED)

5.2.5.Nanofilteration (NF)

5.2.6.Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source

5.3.1.Sea Water

5.3.2.Brackish Water

5.3.3.River Water

5.3.4.Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Plant Capacity

5.4.1.>50,000 m3/d

5.4.2.10,000-50,000 m3/d

5.4.3.1,000-10,000 m3/d

5.4.4.<1000 m3/d

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

5.5.1.Municipal

5.5.2.Industry

5.5.3.Irrigation

5.5.4.Power Systems

5.5.5.Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1.North America

5.6.2.Europe

5.6.3.Asia Pacific

5.6.4.Latin America

5.6.5.Middle East & Africa

6. North America Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/water-desalination-equipment-market-107086





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245