Surgical Tables Market Worth USD 1,204.2 Million by 2026 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical tables market size is expected to reach USD 1,204.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. the market stood at USD 896.8 million in 2018. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust surgical tables market growth, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Key Industry Development

IMRIS Installations, in conjunction with HillRom Services, Inc., announced the launch of a new imaging table, which will incorporate IMRIS magnetic resonance neurosurgical tabletop with Hill-Rom's TruSystem 7500 operating table platform.

HillRom Services, Inc., announced the launch of a new specialty surgical table, Allen Advance Table Lateral System which complements the current line of Allen Advanced Table.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 3.8% 2026 Value Projection USD 1,204.2 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 896.8 Million Historical Data 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 130





An operating room offers technologically advanced equipment to surgeons for performing surgical procedures with efficiency. An operating table plays an important role in surgical procedures and is considered the essential equipment. The surgical table requires advanced technology and high-end specifications with an aim to enable healthcare providers to perform different types of procedures.

Furthermore, the rising focus of market players towards the introduction of advanced surgical tables will promote the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., manufacturer of hospital beds, furniture, other health care equipment, announced the acquisition of Trumpf Medical in 2014, which propelled the company to one of the leading players in the surgical tables market. In addition, the sale of these surgical products will strengthen the company’s product portfolio, which, in turn, will create growth opportunities for the market.





Key Takeaways from the Surgical Tables Market:



The development in the number of specialty clinics & trauma centers will drive the market in developed nations like U.S. and Germany.

Demand for advanced operating tables by healthcare facilities across the world to boost the market.

The Surgical Tables Market in North America created revenue of USD 278.8 million out of 2018.

The powered tables have been instrumental in offering globally improved ergonomics to surgeons.

Launch of Allen Advance Table Lateral System to Speed Up Growth Process

Surgical tables usually last for 10 to 15 years and require replacement after its lifecycle. They are thus creating demand for new advanced surgical tables, which in turn will boost the surgical tables market trends. The rapid advancements in surgical tables by market players and the introduction of procedure specific operating tables have further led to the replacement of obsolete models with advanced surgical tables. Furthermore, in Jan 2017, Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions announced the launch of the Allen Advance Table Lateral System, a unique new offering to complement the Allen Advance Table.

The launch of the innovative Advance Table Lateral System will accelerate the surgical tables market revenue owing to the performance upgraded advancement in the system. For instance, Dr. Dirk Ehlers, president of Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions said in a statement, “Our new Advance Table Lateral System is designed for lateral approaches in spinal surgery, and the System provides a flexing, lateral platform and allows for a unique 90° rotation of the patient from lateral directly into a prone position when used with the Allen Advance Table."

Demand for Imaging And Specialty Surgery Tables to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 278.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow radically in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for powered surgical tables. The integration of hybrid operating rooms in the hospitals will further boost surgical tables market share in North America. The rising demand for imaging and specialty surgery tables in the U.S. and Canada will also accelerate revenue in the region. In addition, an increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. and expansion of pre-exisiting hospitals will augment the healthy growth of the market in North America.





Some of the Prominent Companies in the Surgical Tables Market Include:

Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)

Merivaara Corp.

Getinge AB

Steris plc.

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH

Mizuho OSI

Alvo

SCHAERER MEDICAL

