Plating on Plastics Market to Hit $1.2 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The plating on plastics market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 1.2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The OEMs and tier-1 component suppliers in the automotive manufacturing sector are taking initiatives to lighten vehicles by utilizing materials such as carbon fiber, plastic, composites, aluminum foam, and special steel to increase fuel efficiency and the overall performance of the vehicles. The Asia Pacific automotive sector is likely to promote the plating on plastics business growth owing to various characteristics such as aesthetic appeal and corrosion-resistant qualities.

The nickel segment of plating on plastics market is poised to exhibit around 7% growth rate from 2023 to 2032. The nickel finish on plastic products offers benefits such as a shiny bright appearance, and high resistance to heat, corrosion, and friction wear. The combined use of tungsten and tin in nickel-based plating on plastic, which increases hardness and resistance and facilitates its use across the automotive sector, is projected to be the major driver to propel the product demand.

The plating on plastics market from the PET segment is estimated to exceed USD 10 million by 2032. PET is a strong, lightweight, and transparent plastic, which makes it ideal for producing packaging products used in the food and beverage industries. The increasing demand for food and beverage products is predicted to support segment growth.

The electronics & electrical segment is slated to depict more than 6.5% CAGR through 2032. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for electronic components from sectors including automotive and aerospace. Additionally, as telecommunications and remote work become the norm, the ongoing demand for consumer devices like smartphones, PCs, laptops, and televisions is likely to impact the segment revenue.

Europe plating on plastics market to surpass USD 485 million by 2032, impelled by the developing automobile industry, as well as the inclination toward luxury looks and comfort in the automotive sector. Furthermore, rising investments and novel technologies, as well as the presence of several major automotive manufacturers across the region, are set to boost regional market revenue.

Some of the leading players in the plating on plastics market includes Atotech Limited, Uyemura & Co., Artcraft Plating & Finishing, Bolta Werke GmbH, Cybershield, Inc, C. Ltd., and Dixline Corporation, amongst others. To expand their worldwide reach, businesses are employing new technologies for creative product launches.

To cite an instance, in September 2021, Techmetals, a leading metal finishing company, added the AMS 2482 (Type I) hard coat anodize standard with PTFE to their aluminum anodize methods for use in plating components for the aerospace and military sectors.

