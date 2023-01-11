Global Server Operating System Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Environments Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Server Operating System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), By Virtualization (Virtual Machine and Physical), By Type (Windows, Linux, Unix), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Server Operating System Market size is expected to reach $29.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

The Increasing Spending and Usage for Data Centers



Data center resources from cloud providers are used when hosting an application in the cloud. However, present-day data centers are quite different from those a few years ago. Infrastructures have shifted to virtual networks that enable applications and workloads across pools of physical infrastructure and into a multi-cloud environment from conventional on-premise physical servers. In addition, the server operating system offers numerous features for the data center, like implanting securities, keeping track of multiple users, and various other administrative processes.



Hybrid Cloud Environment's Adoption Is Increasing



Cloud-based solutions are now being widely adapted, creating a rising need for computing. Big data technology and the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) are the major driving factors for this requirement. There is also a rise in the number of users for cloud-native servers and an increase in spending for cloud services implementation. Companies also have a unique reason for trusting cloud technology support in providing excellent flexibility, improved customer assistance, and time.



Market Restraining Factors

High Deployment Cost and Server Downtimes



It is known as downtime or an outage when a server stops working or is inaccessible for some reason. The loss due to the downtime to a company or an individual can drastically hamper their reputation. Server downtime can be due to physical causes, especially those connected to the internet, as it comprises a complex combination of electrical power network cabling and hardware components. Any complication in any of the physical aspects of the hosting infrastructure can cause significant downtime.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the Server Operating System Market is segmented into Windows, Linux, Unix and Others. The windows segment acquired the highest revenue share in the server operating system market in 2021. It is because windows are the most recognized operating system used by businesses. It supports various features within a single platform, including smooth administration of server core, enhanced security, automated client connectivity, and numerous other features that help developers efficiently operate and manage servers.



Virtualization Outlook



On the basis of virtualization, the Server Operating System market is divided into Virtual Machine and Physical. The physical server segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the server operating system market in 2021.

Because the physical server provides preferable performance, the flexibility to modify software and hardware architecture, and high levels of enhanced security, a physical server is a computer utilized to run server software.



Deployment Outlook



By deployment, the Server operating system market is classified into On-premise and Cloud. The On-premise segment garnered the highest revenue share in the Server Operating system market in 2021.

Because of the increasing demand for SMEs, the on-premise is expected to grow in the upcoming years. On-premise deployment is increasing due to its feature to provide its users with complete access to apps, data, and infrastructure while significantly decreasing operational costs and increasing security on the other hand.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Server operating system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the server operating system market in 2021.

Because of the increasing demand for server operating systems and the rise in internet applications, with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the server operating system can be used to administer many applications like server and storage management. Market is also being propelled by the increasing adoption for cloud computing in various organizations.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Apple, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

NEC Corporation

Unisys Corporation

Canonical Group Limited

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Server Operating System Market by Deployment



Chapter 5. Global Server Operating System Market by Virtualization



Chapter 6. Global Server Operating System Market by Type



Chapter 7. Global Server Operating System Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

