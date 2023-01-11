Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Iqure Pharma, Abbvie, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

Pune, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market By Drug Class (Antidepressants, Anticonvulsants, Local Anesthesia, Opioids, and Steroids), By Application (Diabetic Neuropathy, Spinal Stenosis, Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Trigeminal Neuralgia, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to reach US$ 9.22 billion by 2030.

Growth Drivers

Although there are other signs of neuropathic pain, diabetic neuropathy is the most typical one. According to the CDC, diabetic neuropathy is anticipated in 60–70% of diabetes patients. The market for neuropathic pain management will expand as a result of the rise in neuropathic pain incidences caused by the growing population of diabetic patients.

The global neuropathic pain therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug, application, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global neuropathic pain therapeutics market is subdivided into:

Antidepressants

Anticonvulsants

Local Anesthesia

Opioids

Steroids

It has been analyzed that the opioid segment dominates the neuropathy pain drugs market. This is because of the high number of prescriptions of opioid drugs by the practitioners. Though, use of antidepressants for the treatment of neuropathic pain has been increasing and would be increasing in the upcoming years.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global neuropathic pain therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

In the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a high CAGR. The market for neuropathic pain drugs is anticipated to rise as a result of rising R&D spending by different industry participants to develop cutting-edge goods. Growing older populations and a high risk of neuropathic pain in many nations will open opportunities for the market for neuropathic pain to expand. The presence of various key players in the market is also one of the factors driving the market in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global neuropathic pain therapeutics market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Iqure Pharma

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis Ag

Glaxosmithkline

Eli Lilly And Company

Astrazeneca

Bayer Ag

Abbvie

Algiax Pharmaceuticals Gmbh

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Aptinyx

Biogen

Alzecure Pharma

Shanghai Simr Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

