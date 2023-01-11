New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379968/?utm_source=GNW





The Management and Decommissioning of Obsolete Oil and Gas Infrastructure Is an Excellent Opportunity



Offshore structures used in the oil and gas industry include production platforms, drilling rigs, floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSO), floating storage units (FSU), and others. The geographic location of hydrocarbon deposits, which dictates the position of drilling rigs and offshore structures, is an important consideration in the oil and gas industry. Because hydrocarbon deposits are found in highly diverse and often technically challenging locations, it is more or less inevitable that technical solutions to develop resources are tailored to some extent, and the design of any offshore structure is almost always, in some ways, unique to the location.





The management and decommissioning of obsolete oil and gas infrastructure is an excellent opportunity to investigate how environmental concerns are balanced against economic realities, and whether society has access to adequate scientific data to support management decisions. To achieve the best results, decisions on the timescale, methodology, and monitoring of decommissioning must be supported by sound environmental data. The main challenge is to collect, collate, and interpret the necessary data at appropriate spatial and temporal scales across the North Sea in order to make informed decisions. The North Sea is a resource shared by Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom. These states include a portion of the North Sea in their territorial waters, and other EU Member States have claims to its resources.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the offshore oil and gas decommissioning market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the offshore oil and gas decommissioning market?



• How will each offshore oil and gas decommissioning submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each offshore oil and gas decommissioning submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading offshore oil and gas decommissioning markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the offshore oil and gas decommissioning projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of offshore oil and gas decommissioning projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the offshore oil and gas decommissioning market?



• Where is the offshore oil and gas decommissioning market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Removal Type



• Leave in Place



• Partial Removal



• Toppled in Place



• Complete Removal





Market Segment by Techniques



• Well Plugging and Abandonment



• Pipeline Decommissioning



• Platform Decommissioning



• Umbilical Decommissioning



• Subsea Structure Decommissioning





Market Segment by Technology



• Jackside and Topside Removal



• Well Intervention Vessels and Systems



• Cutting and Severing



• Heavy Lift Technologies





Market Segment by Services



• Project management and Compliance



• Mobilization and Demobilization of Derrick Barges



• Materials Disposal



• Site Clearance



• Conductor and Power Cable Removal





Market Segment by Structure



• Fixed Platforms



• Compliant Towers (CT)



• Caissons



• Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPU)



• Well Protectors (WP)



• Subsea Templates (SSTMP)





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• UK



• Norway



• Netherlands



• Russia



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Indonesia



• Malaysia



• Australia



• Vietnam



• Rest of Asia-Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Offshore Oil and Gas Decommissioning Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AF Gruppen ASA



• Aker Solutions ASA



• Baker Hughes Company



• Bureau Veritas SA



• Claxton Engineering



• DeepOcean Group



• DNV GL



• Halliburton Company



• Heerema Marine Contractors



• John Wood Group Plc



• Occidental Petroleum Corporation



• Oceaneering International, Inc.



• Petrofac Limited



• Ramboll



• Saipem S.p.A.



• Schlumderger N.V.



• Subsea 7 SA



• TechnipFMC Plc



• Weatherford International Plc.





