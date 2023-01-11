Gotransverse Wins Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that Built In Austin, the region’s technology hub for startups and technology, has named Gotransverse to its 2023 Best Places to Work list. The Built In Best Places to Work awards are given annually and include technology companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises in the eight largest U.S. tech markets.



Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. The award reflects the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In and weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), and other people-first cultural offerings.

"The key to running a successful company is hiring the best people and giving them a work environment where they can thrive," said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. "Austin has become an increasingly competitive job market, especially for technology companies, and recognition as one of the Built In Best Places to Work helps us attract the best talent, which in turn allows us to deliver more innovative solutions, better serve our customers, and help the company grow."

Gotransverse has been providing cloud-hosted intelligent billing solutions to global customers since 2008, helping customers monetize their subscription and usage-based business models. As more companies adopt recurring revenue transaction models, Gotransverse enables order-to-cash processing with scalable monetization services, including billing, rating, invoicing, collections, mediation, and revenue recognition.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

Gotransverse's headquarters are 28 stories above the heart of downtown Austin. Reflective of the Live Music Capital of the World, the offices are adorned with one of the world's largest concert poster collections. Austin's culture allows the company to draw from a rich pool of highly skilled, innovative, and educated employees to support their strong global growth.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally, or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits, and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

