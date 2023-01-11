New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Category Management: Class 4-8 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379736/?utm_source=GNW





The study discusses unit shipment and revenue by product sub-category (new and remanufactured turbochargers) and product technology (variable geometry turbochargers (VGTs) and fixed-geometry turbochargers (FGTs)). It also examines the average manufacturer-level price and its forecast as well as the average retail price points of turbo technologies across both IAM and OES channels. In addition, the study discusses distribution channel share and channel participant mix and revenue.



The base year for analysis is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028. Technology trends, company profiles of key suppliers (OES and IAM), and growth opportunities, including reverse logistics, VGTs, and eTurbo Boosting Technologies, are also discussed.

