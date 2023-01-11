Global Rare Earth Metal Recycling Market Size to Register Record Value of USD 623.39 Million By 2030: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Rare Earth Metal Recycling Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Permanent Magnets, Alloys, Polishing Materials, Glass, Catalyst, Phosphor, Ceramics, Hydrogen Storage Alloys), By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database

Global Rare Earth Metal Recycling Market Overview

Rare earth metal recycling is essential to modern life and society. These metals are vital for various industries due to their chemical or physical properties. They find applications in the military, electronics, automotive, and communications industries. Rare earth metals, including the lanthanide series, scandium, and yttrium, play a key role in the development of new applications like green technology and electric and hybrid cars. These substances are used to enhance the physical or magnetic properties of other materials.

Recycling rare-earth-metal-containing products intend to provide a domestic source of rare earth to manufacturers, which is expected to reduce environmental impurities and energy costs associated with their primary mining and separations. Growing demand for rare earth metal recycling in emerging applications is expected to propel the rare earth metal recycling market growth.

The top Key Players in the Global Market Are:

Key players in the market include Solvay, Hitachi Metals, Umicore, OSRAM Licht, Energy Fuels, American Rare Earth, Arafura Resources, Jingui Silver Industry, Geomega Resources, Urban Mining, and Mitsubishi Electric.

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing applications of RE in consumer goods to flourish the market growth

Increased application of rare earth elements in a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics and automobiles, is one of the primary factors driving the rare earth metal recycling market size. Rare earth metals have various properties, special chemical, magnetic, electrical, and luminescence, making them critical for advanced technology like computers and MRIs. These factors fuel the demand for rare earth metal recycling. The rising necessity to develop and use technologies for recycling rare earth elements is boosting the market growth. Besides, a growing development of technologies that provide cleaner, greener energy employ rare earth elements along with great use of rare earth for a sustainable environment is predicted to flourish the rare earth metal recycling industry growth.

Furthermore, fluorescent lamps and rare earth magnets include significantly huge concentrations of rare earth elements and are therefore more cost-effective and recyclable. These applications majorly accelerate market growth. Increasing initiatives by governments across the globe to support a green environment and use green technologies like wind turbines, compact fluorescent lighting, and HE vehicles are further projected to push the rare earth metal recycling market sales. Wind turbines and water turbines offer growth opportunities for permanent magnets.

Segmental Analysis

Glass segment is predicted to witness the largest share in the rare earth metal recycling market

Based on application, the market is segmented into virtual permanent magnets, alloys, polishing materials, glass, catalyst, phosphor, ceramics, and hydrogen storage alloys. Glass category is anticipated to dominate the market. erbium, ytterbium, & neodymium are the three rare earth elements that are often utilized in the glass. Erbium mixed silica is utilized for optical communication, ytterbium mixed silica is utilized in engineering materials, & neodymium-doped glass lasers are used for inertial confinement fusion. Rare earth is utilized as a clarifier, decolorizer, colorant, & polishing powder in the glass industry. Thus these applications of these substances are driving the segment growth of the rare earth metal recycling market. Further, the permanent magnet, which is extracted from neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium, is predicted to experience the fastest growth.

The hydrometallurgical technology segment is estimated to generate a higher CAGR throughout the anticipated period

On the basis of technology rare earth metal recycling market segmentation, the market is divided into hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical. The hydrometallurgy technology is likely to witness a major CAGR in the coming years. Hydrometallurgy is a method used to obtain metals from ores and waste such as batteries, e-wastes, spent magnets, and others by following three steps. Under high pressure and temperature, rare earth elements melt in acid. Then, the extraction process is performed through a solvent or using an ionic liquid, while ion exchange is used to detach the various REEs into refined and strong solutions. Finally, pure and unique earth metals are generated. Further, a small amount of waste generation, low levels of noxious gases emission, and low production costs are some of the key benefits of hydrometallurgical technology.

Global Rare Earth Metal Recycling Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 623.39 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 262.46 Million Expected CAGR Growth 11.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Solvay SA, Hitachi Metals, Umicore, OSRAM Licht AG, Energy Fuels, American Rare Earth LLC, Arafura Resources, Chenzhou City Jingui Silver Industry, Geomega Resources, Urban Mining Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Segments Covered By Application, By Technology, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is projected to generate a major rare earth metal recycling market share

By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The key rare earth metal recycling market trends fueling this growth include increased investment policies, a growing population, expanding economies, and various government initiatives to support the electronics and automobile industries. REEs, such as neodymium, yttrium, and terbium, are usually used in wind turbines, electric vehicles, and smartphones China is the major user of rare earth elements, which is driving the market demand. According to estimates, China produces 80% of rare earth elements.

Browse the Detail Report “Rare Earth Metal Recycling Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Permanent Magnets, Alloys, Polishing Materials, Glass, Catalyst, Phosphor, Ceramics, Hydrogen Storage Alloys), By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/rare-earth-metal-recycling-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In Sept. 2022, Solvay announced a plan to expand its operations, in France to enter the European market & better serve clients in the rapidly expanding markets for electric vehicles, wind power, and electronics.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the rare earth metal recycling market report based on application, technology, and region:

By Application Outlook

Virtual Permanent Magnets

Alloys

Polishing Materials

Glass

Catalyst

Phosphor

Ceramics

Hydrogen Storage Alloys

By Technology Outlook

Hydrometallurgical

Pyrometallurgical

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

