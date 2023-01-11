New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Sex Toys Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379509/?utm_source=GNW

Improved living standards in developing countries, growing disposable income of consumers, and increasing popularity of adult products in the sexual wellness industry are driving the demand for the global smart sex toys market.

Smart sex toys use connected technology to enhance the sexual experience and store the data to improve the future experience of consumers.Market players are integrated with built-in applications and compatible mobile applications, which makes the consumers learn and improve the orgasms of an individual.



Smart sex toys help the consumers by providing intense tracking and plot graphs to identify the areas, touches, and feelings, making the sexual experience more pleasurable and satisfying. Consumers’ growing openness about the sexual preferences and adoption of a healthy sexual lifestyle is driving the adoption of smart sex toys around the globe.

Introduction Of Advanced Technologies Supports Market Growth

People in long-distance relationships use advanced applications to control sex toys from remote locations remotely.Smart sex toys store the data which is generated from past sexual experiences and optimize the solo experience of consumers.



Manufacturers are making high-end investments in developing female and male-centric products due to the presence of nonexistence of manufacturing regulations on manufacturing raw materials and chemicals used in the products.They are developing novelty toys and introducing a large number of products such as vibrators, massagers, stimulators, and rings used by both genders for sexual stimulation.



The use of blockchain technology for manufacturing smart sex toys allows better remote interaction and sharing real-time intimate sensations, making the partners feel closer and more connected than before.

Flourishing E-Commerce Industry Boosts the Market Growth

The global sex toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2022-2027, and the market size of the global sex toys market stood at around USD30 billion in 2020.The sex toys market is growing at a rapid rate, and the launch of smart sex toys is making the market players search for new platforms to stay ahead in the competition.



Market players are adopting online sales channels to expand their consumer base and accelerate the sales of their products.Consumers prefer to buy smart sex toys from these online sales channels as the delivery is discreet, quick, and comes in secure packaging.



The anonymity in buying through these online sales channels and the description offered along with excellent customer service support is making the consumers use the online platforms to buy smart sex toys.The growing number of hours spent on the internet and the market players are offering lucrative discounts on the purchase of smart sex toys is bolstering the demand for smart sex toys around the globe.



Market players are making efforts to lower social stigma regarding the openness in performing sexual activities by changing the consumer perception by using social media campaigns to boost their sales.

Market Segmentation

The global smart sex toys market is segmented by type, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on the type, the market is divided into vibrator, massager, stimulators, rings, and others.



Based on the end user, the market is divided into male and female.Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North American region, European region, Asia-Pacific region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

LELO, We-Vibe, Elvie, Lioness, Lovehoney, Lovely, OhMiBod, Womanizer, Fantasy for Her, The Cowgirl, are among the major market players in the global platform leading the market growth of the global smart sex toys market by adopting attractive marketing strategies, launching new innovative products and making investments to stay ahead in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart sex toys market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Smart Sex Toys Market, By Type:

o Vibrator

o Massager

o Stimulators

o Rings

o Others

• Smart Sex Toys Market, By End User:

o Male

o Female

• Smart Sex Toys Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Smart Sex Toys Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart sex toys market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379509/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________