CareSource Donates $25,000 to Establish New Morris Brown College Scholarship Program

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 500,000 Georgians, has donated $25,000 to Morris Brown College, a historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta, to establish a new scholarship program designed to bolster and support the health care workforce throughout Georgia. The program will give underserved and under-resourced students a life-changing opportunity to reach their educational goals, an opportunity that they may not have had otherwise. The scholarships will support five in-state students who meet the established criteria.

“CareSource understands the value of HBCUs and supports the mission and purpose,” said Sheryl-Anne Murray, CareSource Georgia vice president of market operations. “We are excited to partner with Morris Brown College to provide deserving students with funds that will help them take full advantage of educational opportunities. Our goal with this partnership is to not only give students the opportunity to pursue higher education, but also to help develop the workforce pipeline in Georgia that will ultimately serve our members and improve the health of our communities.”

Morris Brown College regained their accreditation from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) earlier this year. The college was without accreditation for nearly 20 years, which greatly impacted their enrollment numbers and the Atlanta community. It was an incredible achievement that the school was able to regain their accredited status after so many years, and it positively impacts students in the Atlanta area and across Georgia.

In addition to the scholarships, CareSource will offer the students internships and potentially other career opportunities. CareSource also plans to work with other historically black colleges and universities in the state to further support workforce development and help build pipelines within high schools to the universities.

“Morris Brown College is grateful for the support of CareSource, and their commitment to helping students of a historically black college achieve success,” said Dr. Kevin James, president of Morris Brown College. “These funds will go a long way in supporting our students and helping us to rebuild our student population and better serve our community.”

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

Morris Brown College was founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church. It is a private, coeducational liberal arts college engaged in teaching and public service with a special focus on leadership, management, entrepreneurship, and technology. The institution is the only college in Georgia founded solely by African American patronage.