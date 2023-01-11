Livestock Shampoo to Portray Rapid Growth Owing to Rising Number of Animal Spas across Regions: Says Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Fact.MR’s latest released report on livestock shampoo, the global market is anticipated to be worth US$ 453.5 million in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.



For maintaining the health and hygiene of livestock, shampoos are one of the most utilized products. It also keeps them away from various types of skin diseases and infections. Owners and authorities are also spending more on such products due to their several benefits. Also, the use of organic materials in shampoos is bound to increase product penetration over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, anti-bacterial shampoos accounts for the largest market share of 24.5%.

By sales channel, online sales are most preferred for livestock shampoo and are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

Europe is a leading regional market with a share of 27.3% in 2022.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share of 25.1%.

How Rising Number of Animal Spas across Regions Contributes in Livestock Shampoo Market Growth?

The demand for animal services is expanding quickly on a global scale. One of the main areas of animal services where people are starting businesses as a profession is animal spas. Due to growing health and cleanliness concerns, livestock owners are frequently using the services of animal spas to maintain the health and fitness of their animals. The market for animal shampoo will be significantly impacted by the rising acceptance and utilisation of pet spa services, particularly in developed countries.

These medicated shampoos have an immediate mechanical effect on parasites. Many advanced technologies have hit the market, such as waterless technology in shampoos, which is likely to complement market growth over the decade.

Demand for livestock shampoo products is set reach a market valuation of US$ 714.5 million by the end of 2033.

Market Improvements and Expansion

Key suppliers of livestock shampoo are Santa Cruz Animal Health, Innovacyn, Inc., MSD Animal Health, PBS Animal Health, ‎Weaver Leather, LLC, Sheepman Supply Co., Espree, Straight Arrow Products, Sullivan Supply Inc, and Wahl Clipper Corporation.

Key Companies Profiled

Santa Cruz Animal Health

Innovacyn, Inc.

MSD Animal Health

PBS Animal Health

‎Weaver Leather, LLC

Sheepman Supply Co.

Espree

Straight Arrow Products

Sullivan Supply Inc





Most of the key market players are adopting various strategies such as introducing customized livestock shampoos based on different types of livestock such as camels, sheep, goats, etc. They are using more natural formulations to reduce the harmful effects of chemicals on the skin of livestock. Various acquisitions and collaboration activities are also contributing to the expansion of the global market, enabling companies to reach out to more end users with lower product prices.

Segmentation of Livestock Shampoo Industry Research

By Product Type: Cleansing Shampoo Anti-itching Shampoo Anti-dandruff Shampoo Anti-flea & Tick Shampoo Anti-bacterial Shampoo Anti-fungal Shampoo

By Livestock: Sheep Cattle Horses Camels Goats Buffalos Cows

By Technology: Anti-Parasitic Waterless By Buyer: Individuals Livestock Farms

By Sales Chanel: Online Company / Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Animal Care Shops Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Commercial Stores Wholesalers & Retailers

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the livestock shampoo market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (cleansing shampoo, anti-itching shampoo, anti-dandruff shampoo, anti-flea & tick shampoo, anti-bacterial shampoo, anti-fungal shampoo), livestock (sheep, cattle, horses, camels, goats, cows, buffalos), technology (anti-parasitic, waterless technology), buyer (individuals, livestock farms), and sales channel (online (company / brand websites, e-Commerce platforms) and offline stores (animal care shops, supermarkets/hypermarkets, commercial stores, wholesalers & retailers)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

