Luci Creative Opens New Office in Seattle

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luci Creative, a woman-owned experience design studio headquartered in the Chicago area can better serve clients across the country with the launch of its new office in Seattle's popular Ballard Neighborhood. The award-winning design firm balances out its Midwest and East Coast presence with its expansion into the West Coast, opening the company's third location.

Project Strategy Director Julia Swan will manage the new location's designers, experienced developers, and strategic planners. The Seattle team, which includes Senior Exhibit Designer Jai Paguirigan and Senior Exhibit Developer Abby Kliger, brings a total of 55 years of experience working with cultural, civic, and corporate organizations.

Before working as a museum consultant, Swan served in various roles in Washington-based museums as a curator, program and community outreach coordinator, media relations coordinator, and history lecturer. Kilger has a background in teaching special education, interpretive planning, and exhibit design. Additionally, Paguirigan has experience designing for culturally significant topics such as Indigenous tribes and the Holocaust.

Luci Creative has an extensive portfolio of traveling and permanent interactive experiences for cultural institutions and corporations. Clients include the Spokane Public Library, Boston Holocaust Museum, Adams Presidential Center, Carnegie Science Center, Moonshot Museum, National Music Museum, Microsoft, Harley-Davidson, and John Deere.

"As the next step in our growth strategy, Luci Creative is delighted to expand our organization and welcome such a talented team from the West Coast," says CEO and Principal AJ Goehle. "With our new location, Luci Creative taps into the Seattle team's experience to support clients like the National Park Service sites, tribal museums, state and county agencies, heritage centers, nature centers, and public utility education exhibits."

The expansion also enables the company to leverage the West Coast's talent pool, vendors, and industry partners, accelerating growth in museum planning, experience design, and corporate environments.

Founded in 2011, Luci Creative has offices in Seattle, Boston, and Chicago. Since 2019, the Luci Creative team has more than doubled in size to over 40 people, adding more specialty expertise. In 2022 Luci Creative was named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies in America, having completed 70+ projects in over 25 states and two countries.

