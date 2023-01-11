Koan Cordials Featured as First Brand Highlighted in New Nabis Marketplace Feature

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle Cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), is excited to announce that Koan Cordials will be the first brand featured in a new Nabis Marketplace Program initiative which aims to highlight the unique stories of boutique and equity-owned brand partners within their portfolio. Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 250 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier product lines. The Nabis Marketplace offers the largest selection of cannabis products available and a personalized, time-saving shopping experience for California-based cannabis retailers.

Kicking off January 11th, 2023, the Nabis Marketplace is rolling out its “New Year, New Age Weed” program which will spotlight products in various wellness and trending “new age” product categories. With cannabis-infused beverages being one of the most rapidly-growing product categories amongst consumers, Dry January felt like a naturally great focus for the program—that’s where Koan Cordials comes in.

Koan Cordials (Resonate Blends, Inc.) was selected to be featured as the “Boutique Brand Spotlight” for Nabis Marketplace’s Dry January product category because its unique, precision-calibrated beverages are a perfect alternative to alcohol. Koan Cordials are designed to stimulate your mind, invigorate your body and untether your spirit through its Resonate System, a technology that offers consistent and reliable experiences. Koan Cordials can either be ingested as a shot or mixed with any non-alcoholic beverage - hot, cold, sweet, or savory.

Resonate mixologists have developed a number of creative cocktail recipes that complement the Koan Cordials which have been very popular at events. Based on the Resonate System, the precisely-targeted Koan Cordials allow users to choose both the drink they prefer and how they want to feel. In a consumption lounge environment, consumers enjoy this ability to match both their preferred beverage with their desired experience. With Koan’s cocktail recipes, they can also bring these distinct experiences into their homes to help support their Dry January goals and beyond. Koan Cordials offer seven precise experience options: Calm, Create, Delight, Love, Play, Wonder, and Sleep.

With Koan Cordials, wellness-focused and intention-setting users can relax after a long day or kick-back with friends without needing to reach for alcohol in order to feel at ease, to be social, or to get the creative juices flowing.

“Nabis has initiated this program to help boutique businesses amplify their unique brand stories,” said Jen Seo, Nabis Director of Marketing and Partnerships. “This leads to more curated user experiences for retailers and helps democratize the cannabis space through digital shelf space. We believe this program greatly benefits our brand and retail partners.”

“We are thrilled that Nabis chose Koan Cordials as their initial brand to feature at the launch of this exciting Boutique and Equity-Owned Brand Highlights program,” stated Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate Blends. “We have been seeing guests enjoying Koan Cordial Cocktails in the new cannabis consumption lounges springing up across California. Our new Multi-serve bottles are an increasingly popular way to serve Koan Cordial Cocktails for home entertainment as well. This initiative by Nabis is a great way to help dispensaries to clearly understand the Koan Cordial’s full value proposition.”

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. Koan Cordials, the world’s first Cannabis Cordial and Resonate’s flagship product line, was awarded the prestigious Gold Leaf Award for “Best New Brand”. To learn more, please visit www.koan.life . For company information visit: www.resonateblends.com .

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 250 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. Nabis works directly with its partners to streamline the regulated cannabis wholesaling process by leveraging actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands and retailers scale strategically. Learn more: nabis.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “will,”“may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,”“scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, many of which are not under our control, among them, the activities of our competition, the future global economic situation, weather conditions, market prices and conditions, exchange rates, and operational and financial risks. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Corporate Contact

David Thielen

Chief Investment Officer/Director

Resonate Blends, Inc.

david@resonateblends.com

571-888-0009

