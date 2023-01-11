New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ready Chicken Products Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379504/?utm_source=GNW



The global ready chicken products market is anticipated to witness a growth of an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Growing disposable income of consumers, changing consumer consumption habits, and lack of time required to cook food are the primary factors driving the growth of the global ready chicken products market in the forecast period.

Rapid Urbanization and Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle Drives Market Growth

Ongoing economic and trade activities and rapid globalization has made it possible for global ready chicken products to reach every corner of the world.Long working hours of individuals and rising employment opportunities leave less time for cooking which further boosts the demand for global ready chicken products market in the forecast period.



Increasing nuclear families in urban areas, a surge in the population of working women, and the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle fuel the demand for ready-made food products that can be cooked instantaneously without taking up much time in the cooking process. Market players are making innovative ready chicken product offerings, including rich ingredients and nutritional products, and adopting attractive promotional strategies to attract more customers.

Adoption in Packaging Technology Supports the Market Growth

Ready to eat or ready to cook chicken products come in attractive packaging in precooked, prewashed condition to make the cooking process easier for the consumers.These need little preparation or cooking before consumption.



Ready chicken products come in tightly air-packed packaging to keep the food fresher for a longer duration.Market players are offering various products for the young population, children, teens, office workers, differing in nutritional value and purchasing power of consumers.



Advancements in technology allow the food to be frozen at -30°C to -40°C.It helps preserve the food products for a longer time and keeps intact the major attributes of chicken products such as colors, texture, flavor, and taste.



Packaging is done in such a way as to avoid spillage and display vibrant graphics to attract customers to buy ready chicken products.

Proliferation of Online sales Channel Spurs Market Growth

High internet penetration and a rise in consumer expenditure capacity to buy smart devices are fueling the proliferation of online sales channels across the globe.Market players use online sales channels to expand their consumer base and increase their brand visibility.



High-end investments by market players for developing interactive mobile applications and websites and advanced technologies such as Big Data analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence for data analysis and generation of customer insights to capture the largest market share.Market players sell their products by providing facilities by quick doorstep facility, payment gateway, and lucrative discounts and offer to boost their sales.



Ready chicken products are in high demand among the youth population who prefer to eat nutritious and affordable food.

Market Segmentation

The global ready chicken products market is segmented by type, product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.Based on the type, the market is divided into ready to cook and ready to eat.



Based on the product type, the market is divided into snacks, meals, and others.Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, online, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North American region, European region, Asia-Pacific region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc. (Banquet), Foster Farms LLC, Butterball, LLC, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Home Market Foods, Inc., are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global ready chicken products market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global ready chicken products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Ready Chicken Products Market, By Type:

o Ready to Cook

o Ready to Eat

• Ready Chicken Products Market, By Product Type:

o Snacks

o Meals

o Others

• Ready Chicken Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Independent Retailers

o Online

o Others

