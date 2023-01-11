Surface Disinfectant Market Size to Surpass USD 11.3 BN by 2030

Ottawa, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global surface disinfectant market size will reach at USD 6.82 billion in 2023. The rapid acceptance of the surface disinfectant product with increased cleaning process carried out with increased health and hygiene have helped to boost the surface disinfectant market. The rules and regulations imposed to maintain the cleanliness have tremendously enhanced the market growth rate during the forecast period.



Various new products that are newly produced by the various companies with increased efficiency of the surface disinfectant products utilised in various sectors for killing the microbes and act as antimicrobial agents and avoid the spread of the disease with increased market growth and enhanced revenue share during the forecast period.

The increased research and development of the surface disinfectant with continuous new development of the surface disinfectant with increased antimicrobial property of the surface disinfectant introduced have helped to grow the market of surface disinfectant. Post pandemic situation with increased production of the surface disinfectants with increased raw materials have helped to drive the market of the surface disinfectants to a larger extent during the forecast period.

Key Insights

By composition, the chemical composition segments held revenue share of over 92% in 2021.

By form, the liquid form segments held revenue share of 65% in 2021.

By application, the in-house segments held revenue share of 69% in 2021.

By end users, the hotel/restaurant/cafe segment held revenue share of 21% in 2021.

By geography, North America held revenue share of 34.5% in 2021.





Regional snapshots

The enhanced revenue share of the surface disinfectant market with increased market growth rate. North America accounts for the largest market growth with increased production and manufacturing of the surface disinfectant products have enlarged the market of surface disinfectant with increased utilisation of the surface disinfectant products as antimicrobial agents for cleaning purpose have helped to boost the market of surface disinfectants during the forecast period. The government from various regions with increased investment from the government for the development of the surface disinfectant products with increased research and development have helped to grow the market of surface disinfectant during the forecast period. Increased utilisation of the surface disinfectant with an increasing prevalence of the chronic disorders has enlarged the market of surface disinfectants to a larger extent.

Asia Pacific also with significant market growth with enhanced utilization of the surface disinfectant with increased hygiene processes have helped to grow the market of surface disinfectant. Europe, Middle East and Africa also in process to grow the market growth rate.

Report Highlights

Based on the composition , the chemically produced surface disinfectant with increased market growth with increased demands from the customers for the surface disinfectants during the forecast period. Surface disinfectants are composed of chemicals with increased efficiency of the disinfectants and enhanced toxic properties.

, the chemically produced surface disinfectant with increased market growth with increased demands from the customers for the surface disinfectants during the forecast period. Surface disinfectants are composed of chemicals with increased efficiency of the disinfectants and enhanced toxic properties. Based on the form , the liquid-based surface disinfectants with increased demands from the customer with enhanced utilisation of the surface disinfectants for house hold purpose, malls, hospitals, and others with increased usage of the disinfectants with improved hygiene may enhance the market of surface disinfectant during the forecast period.

, the liquid-based surface disinfectants with increased demands from the customer with enhanced utilisation of the surface disinfectants for house hold purpose, malls, hospitals, and others with increased usage of the disinfectants with improved hygiene may enhance the market of surface disinfectant during the forecast period. Based on the applications involved in the segmentation of surface disinfectant with increased utilization of the surface disinfectant for the house hole purpose used for cleaning the kitchen, bathrooms and other with increased usage of the surface disinfectant may enhance the market of surface disinfectant during the forecast period.

involved in the segmentation of surface disinfectant with increased utilization of the surface disinfectant for the house hole purpose used for cleaning the kitchen, bathrooms and other with increased usage of the surface disinfectant may enhance the market of surface disinfectant during the forecast period. Based on end use, hospitals and clinics also with significant market growth with increased utilization of the surface disinfectant due to increasing chronic disorders and maintaining the hygiene to avoid the spread of the disorder.

hospitals and clinics also with significant market growth with increased utilization of the surface disinfectant due to increasing chronic disorders and maintaining the hygiene to avoid the spread of the disorder. Based on the geographical regions involved in the segmentation of surface disinfectant, North America regions account for the highest market growth with increased revenue share and increased investment from the government for increasing the research and development with increased efficiency of the products have helped to drive the market growth rate.

regions involved in the segmentation of surface disinfectant, North America regions account for the highest market growth with increased revenue share and increased investment from the government for increasing the research and development with increased efficiency of the products have helped to drive the market growth rate. Asia Pacific region also in process to develop the market of surface disinfectant with increased utilization in various sector has raised to grow the surface disinfectant. Europe, Middle East and Africa also contribute to grow the market surface disinfectant during the forecast period with increased revenue share.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2030 USD 11.3 Billion CAGR 6.91% from 2022 to 2030 North America Revenue Share 34.5% in 2021 Liquid Form Segments Share 65% in 2021 Chemical Composition Segments Share 92% in 2021 Base Year 2022 Key Players Medline Indutries, Inc, Kimberley- Clark Corporation, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Lonza, SC Johnson Professional, Whiteley Corp, The Clorox Company, Procter & Gamble, Ecolab, The 3M Company, Star Brands Ltd, BODE Chemie GmbH, PaxChem Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Carenowmedical, W.W. Grainger, Inc, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc, W.M. Batt, GOJO Industries, Inc, PDI, Inc. and Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

The increasing prevalence of the chronic disorders and increased spread of disease among the people which led to increased utilization of the surface disinfectant and enhanced demands for the disinfectants used as cleaning agents have helpes to drive the market growth rate with increased production and manufacturing of the surface disinfectants have enhanced the market with increased revenue share during the forecast period. Increased efficiency of the surface disinfectants against pathogens, microbes, and others with increased antimicrobial properties have helped to drive the growth rate with the largest share of the surface disinfectant with the increased number of applications enhanced the market growth rate. Increased introduction of the new surface disinfectant in the market with increased efficacy to kill the microbes enhanced the market of surface disinfectants to a larger extent.

Restraints

Increased multiple options in the surface disinfectant with various newly developed products can affect the market growth rate with reduced demands from the customer for the surface disinfectant and decline the market of surface disinfectant with decreased revenue share. Increased rules and regulations imposed by the government regarding the handling of the surface disinfectant may hinder the market growth rate with increased toxic properties of the surface disinfectant during the forecast period. Imposed rules and norms that to be followed for cleaning purpose to avoid the spread of the disease from one person to another with increased sanitization may restrain ther market growth with the application of the rules.

Opportunities

The development of the newly developed surface disinfectant products with increased efficiency of the surface disinfectants and increased cleaning process for maintaining the hygiene and prevention of the spread of the infectious diseases with increased utilisation of the surface disinfectant in various sectors such as house hold, hospital, educationa and other which helped to propel the market of surface disinfectant. The increased investment from the government in developing the strict rules and norms to carry out the cleaning process for maintaining the hygiene and health of the people has helped to drive the market of surface disinfectant due to increasing demands from customers during the forecast period. The key market players are the major role players for the introduction of the new products in the surface disinfectants with increased utilization of the surface disinfectants may enhance the market growth rate during the forecast period.

Challenges

The increased cost of the surface disinfectant with increased efficiency of the surface disinfectant may decline the market of surface disinfectant with an increased cost of the surface disinfectant may hinder the market of surface disinfectant with a reduced market growth rate during the forecast period. Increased adverse effects of the surface disinfectants utilized in the various sectors with increased toxic properties in the surface disinfectants can be hazardous to the health and may alter the market growth rate of surface disinfectants during the forecast period. The increased rules and regulations imposed by the government regarding the handling of the surface disinfectants may challenge the market of surface disinfectants during the forecast period.

Recent developments

In May 2020, Ecolab acquired the Holchem group with enhanced improvements in maintaining the hygiene and with increased efficacy of the developed products for maintaining the cleanliness in various industries and household services.

In January 2019, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover developed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC with the approval as disinfectant utilized for SARS-Cov-2.

Market Segmentation

By Composition

Chemical Alcohol Aldehydes Phenolics Oxidizing agents Ammonium compounds Others

Others

By Form

Liquid

Wipes

Sprays





By Application

In house

Instruments

Others





By End Use

Hospitals

Industries

Households

Laboratories

Hotel/Cafe/Restaurant

Malls

Railways

Airports

Food Processing Industry

Educational Institutes

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





