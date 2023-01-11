Twin Cities LASIK Clinic Chu Vision Answers the Question - How Long Before You Can See After LASIK?

Bloomington, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomington, Minnesota -

Chu Vision Institute, the leading vision correction center in the Twin Cities area, recently published an article titled “How Long Before You Can See After LASIK?” The article discusses what to expect during recovery from LASIK and how long it takes for a patient’s vision to improve after the procedure. Dr. Chu also answers patients’ frequently asked questions about vision improvements after LASIK.

Dr. Chu talks about the publication of the article by saying, “We get asked a lot of questions from patients who want to know how long the healing process is following the LASIK procedure. Though the answer remains the same, that is it varies based on the factors unique to the patient, it is still helpful to know how much of a recovery time one should plan for and what one should expect while healing. The article is a great resource to find out more. Hopefully, it should put your mind at ease and convince you to bite the bullet and go for the procedure as soon as possible. Clear unaided vision is just a simple painless procedure away and you shouldn’t let your apprehensions hold you back from enjoying that freedom.”

The article begins by saying that though most patients should have their vision return to normal within 48 hours, some may have to wait up to a week. Patients should prepare for blurry vision following the procedure and expect their eyesight to improve within the first 24 hours. Full recovery from LASIK takes anywhere from three to six months and it is normal to experience minor fluctuations during this time. The best course of action to ensure swift recovery is to trust the doctor and follow all the recommended post-operative therapies and preventative measures to a tee. Patients should also keep their follow-up appointments as the doctor can keep tabs on their progress.

The blog post then shares some optimal practices to follow after LASIK. These include avoiding rubbing one’s eyes or eyelids, utilizing the eye drops that the doctor has prescribed to treat dry eyes and avoid infection and irritation, avoiding eye irritants including airborne chemicals such as fumes, smoke, and dust until the surface of the eye has healed, avoiding driving for at least 12 hours, wearing sunglasses when outdoors, taking breaks between eye-straining activities such as reading or looking at screens, and avoiding swimming pools, hot tubs, and Jacuzzis, and any kind of contact sports for up to two weeks to avoid any risk of infection.

Dr. Chu reminds readers about just how safe the LASIK procedure is at Chu Vision Institute by saying, “LASIK has been around for many years. To give you some perspective, we have been performing the procedure in my clinic for over 25 years. We have been through multiple iterations of the technology and have adopted the corresponding best practices as they have evolved. To say that we are on the cutting edge when it comes to LASIK and other vision correction procedures is an understatement. With decades of experience behind us and a passion for providing individualized care, you are assured of a clear restored vision when you choose Chu Vision Institute.”

Dr. Chu is a Board-Certified ophthalmologist, a fellowship-trained corneal specialist, and a nationally recognized leader in refractive and cataract procedures. The wide range of vision correction procedures offered at Chu Vision Institute includes custom cataract surgery, refractive surgery (LASIK, PRK, EVO ICL, CLR-RLE, and SMILE), Glaucoma surgery, corneal procedures, and more. Some of the many amenities that the Twin Cities LASIK clinic offers include ample comfortable seating, veteran and handicap-accessible parking, free guest Wi-Fi, several private treatment rooms, wheelchair accessibility, and an on-site surgical center and laser suite where the more advanced procedures are carried out.

