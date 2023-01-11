TAG Cyber Releases 'Fifty to Watch in 2023'

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Cyber to announces the release of a new publication: "Fifty to Watch in 2023: People Shaping Cyber."

With cybersecurity more important than ever and in constant flux, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to stay informed on the latest trends and best practices in cyber.

To help readers stay ahead of the curve, TAG Cyber has compiled a list of 50 top influencers in cybersecurity. These individuals are thought leaders in the field, with a wealth of knowledge and experience to watch. They are at the forefront of cybersecurity research and development, and their insights and expertise are invaluable to anyone looking to stay safe and secure in the digital world.

The profiles include a diverse range of experts, including researchers, academics, industry professionals, and journalists. They hail from all corners of the globe, and their work spans a wide range of cybersecurity topics, including online privacy, data protection and cybercrime prevention.

"Fifty to Watch in 2023" will serve as a valuable resource for anyone looking to learn more about cybersecurity trends and stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the field.

Download a free copy and follow these influential individuals to stay informed and stay safe in the digital world.

