PR Associates Grows Executive Team With Addition of Michael MacMillan as Vice President

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PR Associates National Communications Ltd. (PR Associates), a premier Canadian public relations firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael MacMillan as Vice-President of Client Services.

In this role, Michael will work closely with the clients of PR Associates, prioritizing each client’s unique needs, and positioning them to fully benefit from the deep experience and unique expertise of PR Associates.

With nearly 25 years of combined experience in journalism, public relations, and corporate and marketing communications, Michael’s career spans the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, with a particular focus on technology and B2B clients.

"Joining the PR Associates team, with their niche and sought-after expertise, is a unique opportunity where I can apply my client-focused, public relations career history to help build on the company's 20-plus years of success in the B2B market," says MacMillan. "I am excited to join a truly unique agency that is serving some of the fastest-growing markets and companies across North America."

Most recently as Vice President at Toronto-based Narrative, Michael has held multiple agency VP and Senior VP roles in which he managed sizeable teams, dozens of concurrent client projects, and led client relations on accounts for numerous well-known, globally oriented brands. Throughout his career, Michael has built a track record of experience that includes strategic communications planning, thought leadership, content development, creative thinking and serving clients to the highest performance standard.

"Michael's collaborative approach and his successful track record in public relations and communications — along with his ability to bring strategy to life — sets a strong complement to our continued growth and success as a firm," says Robert Simpson, President and CEO of PR Associates. "We are excited to welcome him to our team and looking forward to enhancing our value proposition that his experience will allow us to deliver to our clients."

About PR Associates

PR Associates is an award-winning public relations firm. We are experts in distilling clarity out of complexity, specializing in serving clients in sectors including mining, life sciences, clean energy, biotechnology, and digital technology. With team members based in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, and Ottawa, we are well-positioned to serve clients across Canada and the United States. Led by PR industry veteran Robert Simpson, PR Associates is built on decades of experience, with unique and deep experience in public relations strategy, media relations, media training, and science communication. Learn more at prassociates.com.

For more information:

Robert Simpson

President and CEO

PR Associates

778-991-1407

rsimpson@prassociates.com