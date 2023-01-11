English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JANUARY 2023 AT 4.00 P.M.



VP GLOBAL SALES GEORGE APOSTOLOPOULOS TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Robit Plc's VP Global Sales and member of the management team, George Apostolopoulos, is leaving his position and pursuing new opportunities outside the company. Apostolopoulos will continue in his role until the summer of 2023. The recruitment of his successor has started. CEO Arto Halonen has been responsible for the sales to half of the Global Sales Areas and continues in this role.



Apostolopoulos served as VP Global Sales since the end of 2020. Robit Plc thanks Apostolopoulos for his excellent cooperation and wishes him success in future duties.



