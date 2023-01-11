Animal Feed Market Size to Surpass USD 582.5 billion with Growing CAGR of 3.40% by 2028, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Chicago, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Animal Feed Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Teams of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities have been considered while studying market for preparing this Animal Feed report. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

The global animal feed market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 582.4 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Animal feed Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash and Others), By Animal Type (Swine (Starter, Finisher, Grower, Ruminants, Calves, Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Others), Poultry (Broilers, Layers, Turkeys, Others), Aquaculture (Carps, Crustaceans, Mackeral, Milkfish, Mollusks, Salmon, Others) and Others), By Ingredients (Cereals, Oilseed Meal, Molasses, Fish Oil and Fish Meal, Additives, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 476.5 billion and USD 582.4 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period.

Animal Feed Market Analysis:

The primary drivers of the market's expansion are the increased demand for meat and other animal products and the resulting rise in commercial livestock production. The demand for dairy and meat products as a source of different nutrients is rising due to consumers' rising health consciousness, favorably affecting the demand for animal feed. Another significant reason fueling the market's expansion is growing knowledge of the advantages algae-based compounds in animal feed have for human health. In order to boost animal feed with nutrients for the livestock's early developing stages, microalgae are essential. Additionally, it promotes physical growth while ensuring the production of eggs, milk, and meat of the highest caliber.





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Charoen Pokphand Group,

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

ForFarmers N.V.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Nutreco N.V (SHV Holdings)

#PerdueFarms

#TysonFoods

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL Announced Plans to Purchase a Swine Business

In September 2020, the intention to purchase Chia Tai Investment Co. Ltd.'s swine business was announced by #CharoenPokphandFoodsPCL (CTI). Both businesses would benefit from the regional expansion provided by this transaction.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the animal feed market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in July 2020, A US patent application for a technique to identify the African swine fever virus in feed was submitted by Kemin Industries.

Driving Factors:

Increased Consumer Demand for Meat and Dairy Products to Drive the Market

Demand for the production of cattle is being driven by urbanization. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that overall global meat output will rise by 5% to 339 Mt in 2021, with a little increase in pig meat production. In order to improve meat quality and output, there is an increasing need for high-quality feed that contains vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and probiotics. As a result, the demand for animal feed is being driven by the increasing usage of animal feed to boost meat quality and production. To sustain people's health globally, animal farming and consuming animal-based products improve nutritional absorption.

Increase in the Number of Animals and the Demand for Animal Products would Boost Growth

Large-scale cattle production aids in supplying the soaring demand for animal goods. Farm animals perform a significant economic and social function and contribute to food production. Worldwide, many small-scale farmers still rely on cattle for their livelihoods. The livestock industry supports the livelihoods of 1.3 billion people worldwide, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), accounting for close to 40% of global agricultural output in rich countries and 20% in developing countries. Additionally, 34% of the world's supply of food protein comes from the animal industry. Demand for animal products has increased due to changing diets, rising incomes, and expanding populations.

Restraining Factors:

Compliance with Strict Feed Regulations will Impede Market Expansion

Animal feed must be safeguarded by prominent regulatory agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to guarantee its safety of it for the billions of animals in the area, including chickens, turkeys, cows, sheep, pigs, fish, cats, dogs, and horses. These organizations' strict feed requirements will probably restrain industry growth to some extent.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 3.40 % 2028 Value Projection 582.5 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 476.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Form, By Animal Type, By Ingredients and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





Global Animal Feed Market Segmentations:

Global Animal Feed Market By Form:

Pellets

Crumbles

Mash

Others

Global Animal Feed Market By Animal Type:

Swine Starter Finisher Grower Ruminants Calves Dairy Cattle Beef Cattle Others

Poultry Broilers Layers Turkeys Others

Aquaculture Carps Crustaceans Mackeral Milkfish Mollusks Salmon Others

Others

Global Animal Feed Market By Ingredients:

Cereals

Oilseed Meal

Molasses

Fish Oil and Fish Meal

Additives

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Global Animal Feed Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest animal feed market share over the forecast period. The expansion of the animal feed sector, the rising output of meat, milk, and eggs in the area, the high nutritional profiles of feed additives, and the rising consumption of animal protein are all credited with accounting for most of this regional market. Factors including rising consumer awareness among feed consumers and the industrialization of the livestock industry are driving the demand for animal feed in Asia-Pacific.





Further Report Findings

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global animal feed market share in the coming years. The region has seen a significant increase in demand as a result of the robust economic expansion in emerging economies like China, Indonesia, and India.

In North America, the growth in this region is primarily driven by the enormous and convenient supply of raw ingredients needed to make animal feed.

Animal Feed Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Animal Feed market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Animal Feed market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Animal Feed market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Animal Feed market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Animal Feed market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Animal Feed market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Animal Feed market?

