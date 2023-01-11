GAINS 2022 Innovation Contest Winners Unveiled

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINS, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced the winners of its 2022 Innovation Contest. Teams participated and presented new ideas to advance the company's solutions, processes, and commitment to sustainability. The cross-functional teams brought together representatives from Development, R&D, Product Management, Professional Services, Finance, and Sales, with more than one-third of the company opting into the program.

The GAINS committee selected "Team Mariposa" as the winner for their concept and prototype improving GAINS' integration with omnichannel partners, including Amazon. Their insights identified new ways to not only boost visibility but provide world-class planning & inventory optimization for highly-dynamic e-commerce channels. Runner-up submissions included innovations around advancing GAINS' decision science for predictions, engaging more customer feedback, and increasing the supply chain planning solutions' environmental analyses to help companies better optimize operations in light of green initiatives.

"Innovation is in the DNA of the GAINS team members, and this year's contest submissions showed our teams' talent, creativity, and passion," said Joe Olson, CEO of GAINS. "The Innovation Contest is a way for our teams to collaborate across departments and think out-the-box, bringing forward new ideas based on their customer interactions, industry expertise, and diverse backgrounds. Each submission was inspiring, and we are putting all concepts into practice in 2023. Congratulations to Team Mariposa!"

The annual contest is open to all GAINS employees and encourages innovations that:

Advance the capabilities of the GAINS platform to meet new market challenges

Improve the efficacy of our teams, removing friction wherever possible

Identifying unique capabilities or new products to positively impact customers

A special all-hands meeting was held to announce winning teams on Dec. 27, 2022, with each team earning the respect of their peers and the winning teams receiving a monetary prize.

About GAINS

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as eight weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

