SafeAmerica Credit Union Announces Retirement of Tom Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeAmerica Credit Union announces the retirement of Tom Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Jan. 5, 2023. Frank Zampella, currently chairman of the board of directors, will assume the role of interim president and chief executive officer as of Jan. 6, 2023.

Graves joined SafeAmerica Credit Union as CEO in August of 2017. During Graves' tenure, the credit union has grown from $419 million in assets and 35,000 members to $545 million in assets and serving 37,000 members. Graves has served in the credit union industry for over 40 years in various locations throughout the United States, including the U.S. Island Territory of Guam.

"My thanks to you all for your dedication to the SafeAmerica members and your fellow employees. It's been my great honor to lead this organization during the past five years. My very best wishes to you all in your future endeavors," shared Tom Graves to the SafeAmerica staff.

Zampella, who has been a member of SafeAmerica for 40 years and has served on the Board of Directors for the last 36 years, is a wealth of financial service industry knowledge to the credit union.

"I feel it is important for SafeAmerica to provide the best possible service to all its members with a variety of financial products that meets all their needs. My 50+ years of financial experience has been beneficial when reviewing the credit union's financial statements, virtual service programs, new products or technical product proposals, and to guide and maintain a financially stable credit union while protecting the assets of the credit union," stated Interim CEO Frank Zampella.

SafeAmerica is a $545 million community-chartered Credit Union. Originally chartered in 1953 to serve the employees of Safeway Inc., SafeAmerica operates in Northern California principally in the San Francisco Bay Area with branches in Pleasanton, Walnut Creek, Brentwood and Hayward. SafeAmerica serves the California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as numerous employer groups. SafeAmerica Credit Union is a privately insured, not-for-profit, full-service financial instruction that offers the same types of products and services as large banks. For more information, visit safeamerica.com.

