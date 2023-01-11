Agricultural Pipes and Tubes Market will worth USD 6.39 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the agricultural pipes and tubes market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the automotive pipes and tubes market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material type, pipe type, and Region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global agricultural pipes and tubes market are JM Eagle Inc, Mexichem, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Diamond Plastics Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Agricultural Pipes and Tubes market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Because agricultural pipes and tubes have assisted farmers in water conservation and increased irrigation production, the market for these products is anticipated to expand. Compared to conventional metal pipes, polymer pipes provide a variety of advantages. One of the elements influencing the increasing use of agricultural pipes and tubes in irrigation is how easily drip tubes may be installed in uneven terrain with varied heights. A consumer who purchases agricultural tubes and pipes frequently receives poor goods. It is challenging to meet the demand for the pipes while keeping standard pricing of the product due to the high level of fluctuation in the raw material costs of these pipes. This has an impact on the product's quality over the long run in addition to the manufacturing delay and poor availability in response to demand. When a product's quality is compromised, it is obvious that a consumer will have to replace it quickly and will not be able to spend for the long term. The use of modern agricultural technology has greatly improved the convenience of consumer life. Where once turning on the water flow required walking back and forth, it can now be done at home with simply a flick of the wrist. Additionally, the user has the option of adjusting the quantity and pressure of water he wishes to send to the fields. When a person owns large lands and needs to take care of them all at once, it is a lot bigger help. Additionally, it reduces labor expenses for the consumer and generally makes life and work easier.

Scope of Agricultural Pipes and Tubes Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Material Type, Pipe Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players JM Eagle Inc, Mexichem, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Diamond Plastics Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The High Density Polyethylene segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Material type segment includes Polyethylene Pipe, High Density Polyethylene, Moderate Density Polyethylene, Low Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene Pipe, Poly Vinyl Chloride Pipe, Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride, and Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride. The High Density Polyethylene segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. HDPE pipes are used in plumbing systems because of their great chemical resistance and ease of molding and welding. Since they are also non-corrosive, they are appropriate for a wide range of applications. The market for HDPE pipes has lately evolved as a result of its increased usage in the construction, agricultural pipe and tube industries, and other sectors.

The Corrugated Pipe segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Pipe Type segment includes Corrugated Pipe, PE Perforated Pipe, Column Pipe, Riser Pipe, and Drop Pipe. The Corrugated Pipe segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Corrugated pipes are used in ditches and storm drains, where flexibility is more essential than durability and strength. Corrugated tubes are more practical and suited for a wider range of applications since they are more flexible than rigid and non-corrugated pipes. The growth of the agricultural industry, urbanization, rising irrigation and construction demand, government initiatives to reach out to rural areas, and the development of "smart cities," which in turn encourages urbanization, are the main factors driving the market for corrugated pipes.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Agricultural Pipes and Tubes include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. A significant portion was seen in the Asia Pacific area. Greater economic expansion in the area has enhanced Asia's importance in the global food industry. This affects the kind and amount of food consumed, which will help the market in this sector grow. The construction of irrigation pipes may be primarily ascribed to companies' efforts to fulfil the region's growing pipe demand and gain access to its most important markets.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Agricultural Pipes and Tubes market size was valued at USD 0.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

In the international market for impermeable pipes, Germany is growing. Germany, a country famed for its industrial ability, is also using its technological prowess to expand its agricultural sector.

China

China’s Agricultural Pipes and Tubes market size was valued at USD 0.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of GDP, China has the largest economy in the Asia-Pacific region. China, which produces a lot of grain, is expanding the market for agricultural pipes and tubes and employing micro-irrigation technology.

India

India's Agricultural Pipes and Tubes market size was valued at USD 0.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

India's increased per capita disposable income has contributed to the growth of Agricultural Pipes and Tubes. Increased production of pipe-type products, which is the primary factor driving the market, has increased the need for premium pipes that can withstand severe weather conditions.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of this market is mainly driven by a rise in the demand for Agricultural Pipes and Tubes for various irrigation practices.

