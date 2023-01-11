Hospitals & Clinics Segment by End Use of Pneumatic Nebulizers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% During (2023-2033), Says Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market was valued at US$ 726.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report hospitals & clinics segment by end-use will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category. It is projected that the hospitals & clinics segment will account for a CAGR of 7.1% in 2032.



The growing number of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients worldwide is the key factor in the high demand for Pneumatic Nebulizers.

The US to Command the Larger Proportion of Pneumatic Nebulizers Market throughout the Analysis Period

USA commands 29.3% of the market share and is expected to keep that position intact with an absolute opportunity growth of US$ 212 Mn to reach a valuation of US$ 439.5 Mn by 2032. Owing to the rapidly increasing requirement for pneumatic nebulizers in the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma, their demand in the USA is expected to increase. Nearly US$ 50 Bn is the annual direct costs associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the U.S.

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market: Competition Insights

Key market players shaping the Pneumatic Nebulizers Industry are also focused on new product launches to expand their brand value and product portfolio in the Global Pneumatic Nebulizers during the upcoming 10-year epoch.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Corporation

General Electric

Medline Industries Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Allied Healthcare Products

Philips Respironics Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

Heyer Medical AG

Medtronic PLC

PARI Pharma GmbH

Airssential Health Care

Vectura Group Plc

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Clement Clarke International

Some of the key recent Developments in the Pneumatic Nebulizers Market include:

In June 2021, Vectura Group Plc completed a buy-out of Skeypharma Production SAS, an oral manufacturing subsidiary based in Lyon, France. This announcement highlights the 2019 aim of the Vectura Group in order to become a completely inhalation focussed CDMO. This decision is set to positively impact Vectura Group Plc. during the upcoming forecast period.

In March 2021, the authorization of PARI Pharma GmbH’s LAMIRA Nebulizer System in Japan was announced. The nebulizing system has been announced to deliver ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) developed by Insmed.

In January 2020, a new Automation Center in Tokyo was announced by OMRON Corporation, in order to enable customers to be included with the company for finding solutions to any challenges that may arise during the manufacturing process.





