Built In Honors Shift5 in Its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Rosslyn, VA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the onboard operational technology (OT) data and cybersecurity company for planes, trains, and tanks, today announced that it was honored in Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards as a Best Startup to Work For in Washington D.C.. The annual awards program recognizes companies with elite culture based on remote and flexible work opportunities, compensation and benefits, DEI programs, and other people-first cultural offerings.



The tech ecosystem in Washington, D.C. continues to expand with tech companies raising over $2.4 billion in 2021. Shift5 recently increased its investment in the area, more than doubling its office space. This comes on the heels of a 54% headcount increase year-over-year as the company continues to prioritize a hybrid-by-design model.



“Shift5 is committed to fostering a workplace that enables employee flexibility, empowerment and responsibility, and it’s an honor for that investment to be recognized by Built In,” said Josh Lospinoso, CEO at Shift5. “As we continue to grow and scale in our new home in Rosslyn, our commitment to employees will remain our No. 1 priority.”



Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits and other benefits that candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In. The program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets in the U.S.



“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”



