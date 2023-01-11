Base Oil Market to reach US$ 44 Billion by 2032; Grade V Oils to account for 40% of Total Sales: Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global base oil market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2032. During the said forecast period, the industry is likely to yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 35.27 Billion in 2022, expected to close at a valuation of US$ 44 Billion. The rising trend of electric vehicles and the robust temperature-bearing capacity of naphthalene base oil is necessitating the deployment of Base Oil solutions.



From 2017 to 2021, the market for base oil grew at a CAGR of 2%, closing at a value of US$ 34.47. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 35.27 Billion. According to Fact.MR, naphthenic base oils are going to witness significant growth after group V base oils due to their high capacity for dissolving deposits and oxidizing products during the use phase of the lubricants.

Due to Grade V’s diverse range of applications as well as the expanding end-users such as process oil manufacturers, metalworking fluid manufacturers, and others, the group V base oils are gaining rapid traction all over the world.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global base oil market to flourish 0.7x from 2022-2032

Grade V base oil to be a top-selling category, capturing more than 2/5th market and flourishing at a 2.4% CAGR until 2032

By application, base oil for the automotive industry to expand at a CAGR of 2.5%

U.S to emerge as the fastest-growing Base Oil market, documenting a 2.4% CAGR

China to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US$ 16.2 Billion in 2032





“Soaring investments and high-scale transformation in the automotive industry are likely to augment demand for the base oil market across the globe. The rising popularity of electric vehicles in the countries like U.S. & China is likely to expand the base oil market size in forthcoming years,” says an analyst at Fact.MR

Competitive Landscape

The global market for base oil is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In July 2020, SWEPI LP, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell has completed the sale of its Appalachia shale gas position to Seneca Resources Company, LLC and NFG Midstream Covington, LLC, each of which is a subsidiary of National Fuel Gas Company acquire USD 541 million to invest as an asset for quality base oil production.

In October 2020 Indian Oil Corporation signed a pact with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to develop hydrogen generation technology based on biomass gasification.

Key Companies Profiled

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Ergon Inc.

Neste Oyj

Nynas AB

S-OIL CORPORATION,

Sepahan Oil

Repsol S. A.

Sinopec Limited,

BP PLC

Evonik Industries AG

H&R Group,

Saudi Aramco

SK Lubricants Co. Ltd.



Key Segments Covered in the Base Oil Industry Survey

Base Oil by Grade : Group I Group II Group III Group IV(PAO) Group V (ex. Naphthenics) Naphtheniccs Re-refined

Base Oil by Application :

Automotive Fluids (Lubricant, Gear Oil, Transmission Fluid, Power Steering Fluid, Brake Fluid, Others) Process Oils (Rubber Process Oils, Textile Process Oil) Industrial Oils (Transformer Oil, Turbine Oil, Food Grade Oil, Others) Metalworking Fluids (Emulsions, Neat Oils) Hydraulic Oils (Petroleum-Based, Biodegradable) Others

Base Oil by Region :

North America Base Oil Market Latin America Base Oil Market Europe Base Oil Market Asia Pacific Base Oil Market Middle East & Africa Base Oil Market





More Valuable Insights



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Base Oil market, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Grade (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV(PAO), Group V (ex. Naphthenics), Naphtheniccs, Re-refined) by Application (Automotive Fluids (Lubricant, Gear Oil, Transmission Fluid, Power Steering Fluid, Brake Fluid, Others), Process Oils (Rubber Process Oils, Textile Process Oil), Industrial Oils (Transformer Oil, Turbine Oil, Food Grade Oil, Others), Metalworking Fluids (Emulsions, Neat Oils), Hydraulic Oils (Petroleum-Based, Biodegradable, Others) & across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Chemical & Materials

Our chemical & materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemical & materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemical & materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.



