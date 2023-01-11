New Research From Sounding Board Helps Organizations Future-Proof Their Workforces

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board , the first unified Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, has shared key findings from their latest research titled “The Critical Role of Leadership Coaching: A Business Imperative for the Future of Work.” The report covers the role of leadership coaching as a development option to ensure strong, engaging leadership filled with talent who are equipped to thrive amid constant disruption.

Growing the business is among the top three CEO priorities, according to a McKinsey survey from November. Anticipating the rapid rate of progress – regardless of pressures created by fluctuating economic conditions – has necessitated evaluating and making plans to close leadership gaps and future-proof workforces. With the strong correlation between leadership bench strength and operational resiliency, Sounding Board is experiencing increased demand for its one-on-one and group coaching.

The Sounding Board research was conducted by Executive Networks , a leading HR peer network company for global organizations. It surveyed 405 learning leaders from U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees. Citing the growing need for strategic thinking (44 percent) and decision-making (40 percent) as most important for their business, 62 percent of respondents not currently using leadership coaching are planning to implement programs by 2025. Diversity, equity and inclusion also ranked in the top three of essential leadership capabilities, at 36 percent.

The research also uncovered growing momentum for group coaching. Nearly nine of our ten learning leaders pointed to group coaching as viable means of improving teamwork problem-solving skills (60 percent), promoting collaboration and idea diversity (55 percent), and strengthening team relationships (54 percent.)





Christine Tao, CEO and Co-founder of Sounding Board, said, “These research results are valuable because learning leaders need dynamic leader development in the current business environment. I’m especially excited by the growing interest in group coaching – one of our areas of expertise – as organizations look for approaches that marry peer connection and development across functions. It’s a strong way to scale coaching programs effectively for remote and hybrid workforces.”

Jeanne Meister, Executive Vice President of Executive Networks, observed, “Increasing employee engagement was mentioned repeatedly as a principal need for leadership coaching. We weren’t surprised by the feedback from these HR professionals as engagement and retention remain crucial to the overall health of the business as well as support for DEI and ESG initiatives. Sounding Board continues to stay fully aligned with the unpredictable pace of business, ensuring that leaders are equipped to meet today’s challenges and tomorrow’s requirements.”

The full report is available for download here https://bit.ly/3GS3Gj9 . To make leadership coaching integral to your organization’s success, please visit http://www.soundingboardinc.com or email for more information.

More About Sounding Board

Sounding Board empowers forward-thinking companies to bridge leadership gaps at all levels and ensure that both organizations and employees thrive in a global marketplace marked by disruption and continuous change. The company’s Leader Development Platform combines solution design, adaptive software, people-to-people development and proprietary data and insights — all customizable to drive and scale people strategy. Whether an organization has a specific gap like a weak leadership bench, underrepresented women in the upper ranks or broader leadership gaps that impact a company's ability to attract and engage talent, advance DE&I and successfully complete mission-critical initiatives — Sounding Board’s platform is the only offering that can flex with — and ultimately inform — strategic goals.

Sounding Board offers the modern, tech-led way to drive leadership development in a volatile world – dynamic, people-focused, and connected to the business outcomes you care about most. Join our people-first partners, including Intel, EY and ConAgra, as we chart a new way forward, reimagining how companies should invest in talent to bridge the leadership gaps of today and shape the leaders of tomorrow.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfab4394-76d0-4e85-a25e-9a8076f78503