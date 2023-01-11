New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Activated Carbon Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379482/?utm_source=GNW



Activated Carbon market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to increasing demand from the water & wastewater treatment sector. In 2021, the North American water and wastewater treatment market was USD 109.5 billion.

Activated carbon is also used in automotive, food and beverage processing, metal recovery, and pharmaceutical drug manufacturing processes.Expanding adsorbent uses in the food, beverage, and processing industries are anticipated to benefit the market.



Activated carbon provides several benefits, including quickly eliminating offensive smells while maintaining color stability for an extended period.Because of these benefits, activated carbon benefits the food and beverage sectors.



This feature is anticipated to increase the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Air Purification

Most air filtering or treatment techniques employ activated carbon.Air pollution is rising due to industrialization and the expansion of coal-fired power plants.



The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 4.2 million people worldwide die yearly from air pollution. The National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for particle matter, such as PM10 and PM2.5, has been reported to be exceeded throughout India, particularly in urban regions of the Indo-Gangetic plain, according to the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP) of India. Other pollutants, including SO2, NO2, and ozone (O3), are often found to be under the established national criteria.

The demand for air filtration systems is increasing due to the strict rules different governments enforce worldwide. As part of the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established restrictions for harmful emissions, including mercury emissions. This has led to an increase in the need for air purification by activated carbon. These factors will propel the market in the forecast period.

High Demand for Water Treatment

Activated carbon is used in the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater.Activated carbon in the granular form is used as a filter in treatment plants, which helps remove contaminants such as nonbiodegradable organic compounds, absorbable organic halogens, color compounds, dyestuffs, pesticides, and different chemicals.



In addition, activated carbon helps remove the odor generated due to the biological activity, which produces hydrogen sulfide (H2S), ammonia (NH3), VOCs, etc. Additionally, in the United States, Carbon Activated Corp. offers industrial solutions; in Europe, the company offers VOC/siloxane removal systems in biogas engines. In March 2021, China released new guidelines for wastewater reuse, which mandated raising the proportion of sewage that must be treated to reuse standards to 25% by 2025 in their 14th Five-year Plan. Therefore, considering these factors, the demand for activated carbon increases during the forecast period.

Granular Will Continue to Be a Key Type

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) is appropriate for removing pollutants from liquids, air, and gases because it offers a wide surface area per unit volume and contains comparably larger particles than powdered activated carbon.To remove contaminants, odors, and colors from sweeteners, syrups, drinks, amino acids, and organic acids, the food and beverage sector uses GAC.



It is also employed in wastewater treatment to get rid of oil, industrial pollutants, heavy metals, and pesticides. Furthermore, easy regeneration and reusability will lead to market growth in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments

• In March 2022, One Equity Partners purchased the activated carbon business of Cabot Corporation.

• By approving the management of the Miyagi Water and Wastewater Concession Project, Veolia increased the growth of its water business in Japan in July 2021.

• In June 2021, under the moniker HF20V VOCSorber, CPL Activated Carbons introduced their biggest high-flow mobile carbon filter.

• A new activated carbon manufacturing plant will be built in the United States, according to General Carbon Corporation in February 2020.

Market Segmentation

Global Activated Carbon Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.Based on the type, the market is categorized into powdered, granular, and others.



Based on the raw material, the market is fragmented into wood, coconut shells, coal, and others.Based on application, the market is segmented into water & wastewater treatment, air filtration, automotive, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.

Company Profiles

CarboTech AC GmbH, Carbon Activated Corporation, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., CPL Activated Carbons, Indo German Carbons Limited, MICBAC India, Kalpaka Chemicals Private Limited, Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd, Hangzhou Nature Technology Co. Ltd, Haycarb PLC are some of the key players of the Global Activated Carbon Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global Activated Carbon market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Activated Carbon Market, By Type:

o Powdered

o Granular

o Others

• Activated Carbon Market, By Raw Material:

o Wood

o Coconut Shells

o Coal

o Others

• Activated Carbon Market, By Application:

o Water & Wastewater Treatment

o Air Filtration

o Automotive

o Others

• Activated Carbon Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Kuwait



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the global activated carbon market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

