Quantum Events’ Premier Web3 and Blockchain Conference Coming to Miami this Month

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Quantum Events (“Quantum”), the world’s premier conference production company, will host their flagship Web3 and Blockchain Conference, Quantum Miami, in a hybrid format at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 25 – 27, 2023.



Quantum Events, the team behind the production of world-renowned conferences such as The North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 (BTC Miami) and Fantom DC, bring together education, inspiration, community, fun and culture – all under one roof.

As a leading incubator of real blockchain projects, Quantum has facilitated several launches of disruptive enterprises and attracted deal flows in excess of half a billion dollars while driving greater collaboration among sector professionals.

Quantum Miami is the three-day flagship event of the Miami Blockchain Week, where a multitude of marquee brands, well-established and highly disruptive companies, adaptive government agencies and industry innovators will be in attendance. The event is precisely curated to optimize networking with peers while maximizing business efficiency and enabling collaborative learning.

The highly acclaimed platform will play host to the world’s most brilliant crypto investors, blockchain pioneers and sector revolutionaries who will each offer their invaluable insights on a wide spectrum of issues related to the crypto-verse and Web3 technologies, including key trends and the latest in cutting-edge technologies.

The agenda will be jam-packed with thought-provoking conversations and critical debates, in a variety of interactive formats including panels, keynotes, demos and activations on the issues that matter most to you.

Industry veterans will further the global discussion on:

New Investment Models, to build wealth in bear markets and crypto-winter-proof your assets. New Protection Strategies, during which the world’s foremost authorities will discuss the implications of new legal frameworks and tax regulations for the preservation of your profits. Industry Breakthrough, where pioneers with expertise in projects with global scopes will share actionable insights on investments, business strategies and lifestyle management.



Nearly 100 industry luminaries including renowned thought leaders such as Andre Cronje and Michael Kong of Fantom Foundation; Harry Yeh, managing director of Quantum Fintech Group; Francis X. Suarez, mayor of Miami; and Limaris Torres, security advisor at Halborn. The speakers will offer their invaluable expertise on prevailing trends, future scenarios and unmissable opportunities.

Scheduled networking opportunities will include Hyper Networking and Rolodex Building sessions; specialist workshops in NFT building and in moving to Web3; on-site podcasts by well-known content creators such as Crypto Banter, Paul Barron and Grit Daily; The Charlie Shrem Show; Blockbytes Live and a book signing session with Ben ‘Bitboy’ Armstrong.

The conference will also host a highly anticipated Shark Tank-style startup pitch contest that will feature budding entrepreneurs from the world of crypto, blockchain and web3 startup enterprises.

Attendees will have plentiful meet-and-greet opportunities in a relaxed environment integrating next-level learning, networking and partying in a seamless world-class experience. Opportunities to connect will include the Havana Nights Kick-off Bash, Enjoy Lif3 Party, and live music featuring foot-tapping tunes by DJ Joolia, Ramades and Juju.

Quantum Miami provides a plethora of opportunities to forge lifelong networks, explore potential avenues for collaboration and create lasting memories while immersed in an enthralling and exciting environment in beautiful Miami.

For more information on the conference, visit http://quantummiami.com

To register for your own Virtual Pass, All Access Pass or VIP Pass, visit http://quantummiami.com/register

For Media Inquiries, Sponsorship Inquiries or other queries, contact us at: http://quantummiami.com/contact

About Quantum Events

Quantum Events is the world’s premier conference production company, bringing together education, inspiration, community, fun, and culture – all in one place.

We offer a platform for the pioneers who risk more than others think is safe and the revolutionaries who dream bigger than others think is practical. We unite rebels, thought leaders, and revolutionaries to discuss, debate, disrupt, and define the future of entire industries.

The people and projects doing their part to dent the universe will always have a home on our stage, in our spotlight, and in our audience. We are 100% committed to providing the platform for people and projects that are shaping the future of the entire web3 ecosystem. We do this by focusing on three Quantum factors

Quantum Size – People & projects responsible for global disruption

– People & projects responsible for global disruption Quantum Speed – People & projects exploding into the industry with significant velocity

– People & projects exploding into the industry with significant velocity Quantum Entanglement – People & projects inseparably enmeshed in the ecosystem



The secret to Quantum’s ongoing success is our unwavering focus on:

Providing world-class events , filled with fun, education, and inspiration

, filled with fun, education, and inspiration Connecting the right people to make impactful deals

Bringing together the best minds for pushing entire ecosystems forward

Facilitating valuable meetings for our sponsors, resulting in a positive ROI

Showcasing new innovative projects responsible for evolving industries

responsible for evolving industries Crafting serendipity aimed at growing relationships, businesses, and knowledge

There's just something about our events that attract the most successful industry brands, serious investors, and super-engaged attendees, year after year.

Maybe it's the fact that we’re the most premium and award-winning conference in the space.

Maybe it’s because we’re passionate about running Just, Equal, Diverse, and Inclusive events that truly represent and mirror the communities we provide platforms for.

Maybe it’s because we curate only top speakers and brands of relevance for today’s landscape.

Whatever the reason, we continue to expand, we continue to reflect what’s happening today, and we continue to bring global communities together to give vision to tomorrow.

