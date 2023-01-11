New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blow Fill Seal Technology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379476/?utm_source=GNW



Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to Increasing demand of the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology industry in pharmaceutical and packaging sectors. Germany was the leading pharmaceutical market in Europe with a total revenue of over USD 45 billion in 2020.

Blow-fill-seal (BFS) technologies use a polymer material to form the container.BFS is commonly used for single-dose pharmaceutical packaging; however, it has yet to be used for vaccine packaging.



Blow molding paired with an aseptic filling method allows the container’s construction, filling, and sealing to be integrated into a single production line.



Furthermore, the rising demand for qualitative procedures for filling out parental preparation forms raises market value.Growing demand from the food and beverage industries, as well as the growth and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developing economies, will drive additional market value growth.



Other market growth variables include the increasing prevalence of e-commerce, particularly in developing nations, and the growing desire for innovative packaging solutions. In addition, rising modernization, increased emphasis on product customization by critical manufacturers, rising consumption of single-unit dose drug goods, and increasing personal disposable income are other drivers that will boost the market growth.

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

The key driver driving the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology industry is the expansion of the pharmaceutical and packaging sectors.Blow-fill-seal (BFS) technologies use a polymer material to form the container.



BFS is commonly used for single-dose pharmaceutical packaging; however, it has yet to be used for vaccine packaging.Blow molding paired with an aseptic filling method allows the container’s construction, filling, and sealing to be integrated into a single production line.



As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), In 2021, North America accounted for 49.1% of world pharmaceutical sales compared with 23.4% for Europe. In addition, in 2020, the pharmaceutical industry invested more than USD 39,600 million in R&D in Europe. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market.



Blow Fill Seal Technology Aids in the Prevention of Medical Non-Adherence

Poor medical adherence has been a significant issue in the healthcare sector for the past three decades, putting patient safety at risk and driving up healthcare costs.The healthcare industry is constantly working to enhance medicine utilization by developing novel drug delivery systems and packaging to guarantee patients receive the correct dose at the right time.



According to an IMS Health survey, inappropriate medication use by patients costs the US healthcare system more than 210 billion dollars per year.As a result of this predicament, there is currently a desire for pharmaceutical items that have precisely calibrated doses, are simple to use, and provide some level of comfort to patients.



Furthermore, because of the protective packaging, packaging medication in a single dose with blow fill seal technology provides improved drug accuracy and lowers drug contamination.

Market Segmentation

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is segmented based on Raw Material, Product Type and End-Use.Based on Raw Material, the market is divided into LDPE, PP & Others.



Based on Product Type, the market is fragmented into Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Prefilled Syringes & Injectable. Based on End-Use the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages & Others.



Market players

Amanta Healthcare Ltd, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Pharmapack Co. Ltd, Catalent, Inc., Curida AS, Unipharma LLC, Weiler Engineering, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Brevetti Angela S.R.L., and Recipharm AB. are some of the key players operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Raw Material:

o LDPE

o PP

o Others

• Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Product Type:

o Bottles, Ampoules

o Vials

o Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

• Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By End-Use:

o Pharmaceuticals

o Food & Beverages

o Others

• Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Region:

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379476/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________