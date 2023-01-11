New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Glasses Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313391/?utm_source=GNW

Segmented By Product Type (Sunglasses & Eyeglasses), By End User (Men, Women and Kids), By Frame Shape (Circle, Oval, Rectangle, Others {Wayfarer, Aviators, etc.}), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), By Region



Global smart glasses market value is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the backbone of growing advancement in the eye-wears.Growing advancement and demand for the innovative fashionable accessories further drives the growth of the global smart glasses market in the upcoming five years.



Rising disposable income among the population and growing economies further support the growth of the global smart glasses market in the next five years.Growing demands for the smart devices and accessories and rising investment in the research and development of these products also fuels the growth of the global smart glasses market in the future five years.



Smart glasses trend are evolving owing to the fashionable options and enhancing the potential growth of the global smart glasses market size.

Technological Advancement Drives Market Growth

Future of smart glasses is highly dependent on the advancement in the technology and innovative product development.The factor will actively drive the growth of the global smart glasses market in the upcoming five years.



The available products in the market are incorporated with AI and higher connectivity. With Bluetooth enabled features that allow voice calling, integrated speakers, noise-canceling microphones, and a surprisingly good camera quality alike features substantiate the demands for the smart glasses thus aiding the market growth.

These advancements are available in the sunglasses as well as eye-glasses used to correct eye sights.Thus, growing industrial expansion of sunglasses and eye-glasses further drives the growth of the market.



Globally in the year 2021, sunglasses market value was over 40% growth, while global eyewear market was valued over USD79 Billion in the year 2021. The technological advancement in both type of glasses would act as a major factor driving the growth of the global smart glasses market in the forecast years.

Rising Disposable Income Drives Market Growth

Rapidly increasing financial stabilities have endured the consumers to spend lavishly over fashion and accessories.Expansion of fashion industry highly depends on the consumer’s spending capacity as well as the affordability of the products followed by the evolving consumer’s preferences.



Although the smart glasses available in the market cannot be categorized as very affordable, the features and added advantages of them are influencing the purchasing pattern of the consumers enough and has definite potential for the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global smart glasses market segmentation is based on product type, end user, frame shape, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on product type, the market is differentiated between sunglasses and eyeglasses.



By end user, the market is further segmented into men, women, and kids.Based on frame shape, the market is fragmented into circle, oval, rectangle, and others like wayfarer, aviators, etc.



By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into hypermarket & supermarket, specialty stores, online, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

Luxottica Group (Ray-Ban), Bose Corporation, Fastrack LTD, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oakley, Inc., Razer Inc., MusicLens, Inc., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global smart glasses market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart glasses market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Smart Glasses Market, By Product Type:

o Sunglasses

o Eyeglasses

• Smart Glasses Market, By End User:

o Men

o Women

o Kids

• Smart Glasses Market, By Frame Shape:

o Circle

o Oval

o Rectangle

o Others

• Smart Glasses Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarket & Supermarket

o Specialty Stores

o Online

o Others

• Smart Glasses Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart glasses market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

