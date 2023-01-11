Deep Blue Med Spa is One of the First Practices Nationwide to Offer DAXXIFY™

Garden City, NY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden City, NY- (January X, 2023) Deep Blue Med Spa, a celebrated medical spa overseen by Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, the largest, longest running plastic surgery group in the United States, is proud to be among the first practices nationwide to offer DAXXIFY™.

Brought to you by Revance Aesthetics, DAXXIFY™ is the first and only FDA-approved, peptide-powered frown line treatment with a median duration of 6 months for some patients.

“As Medical Director of Deep Blue Med Spa, I am proud of our reputation for consistently offering patients the latest and greatest in aesthetic innovations,” began Dr. Laurence T. Glickman. “It is only fitting that our providers would be amongst the first to utilize this product.”





About Deep Blue Med Spa

At Deep Blue Med Spa, we are committed to offering innovative aesthetic services customized for individual patient needs. Our team of licensed medical aestheticians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants treat patients throughout Long Island and Manhattan.

Deep Blue Med Spa is an extension of and overseen by Long Island Plastic Surgical Group. Beginning in early 2023, which will mark the 75th year of LIPSG, the practice will be rebranded to New York Plastic Surgical Group. This name change reflects the growth and expansion of the practice beyond Long Island.

