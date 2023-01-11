Built In Honors TaskRay in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskRay, a collaborative work management solution native to Salesforce, today announced that it was honored in Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, TaskRay earned a place on Colorado's Best Startups to Work For list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"TaskRay was founded on the vision of creating an incredible place to work. It's a vision that the TaskRay team has lived out for the past 12 years, and it is one of the primary reasons why I joined the team," says Sam Swan, CEO of TaskRay. "And, while we are proud to offer the benefits we do to support our employees both at work and in their personal lives, our culture couldn't exist without our people showing up for each other and our customers in the kind, caring, brilliant way they do."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

TaskRay is a values-driven company built on the belief that people come first. Not only does TaskRay pay competitive wages, but 99% of medical, dental, and vision premiums are company-paid. Plus, the company offers an employer HSA contribution, disability insurance, expanded EAP benefits, 401(k) matching, reimbursement stipends, flexible PTO, paid sabbaticals, every other Friday off, and bonuses for taking a vacation and anniversaries. TaskRay believes that supporting its employees' health, minds, and personal lives should be a top priority.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies — remote, hybrid and in-office — with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

ABOUT TASKRAY

TaskRay is a collaborative work management solution native to Salesforce that enables teams to deliver consistent, collaborative, and high-quality experiences such as onboarding, implementations, and installations. Mid-size to large enterprises are able to scale operations, improve visibility and collaboration, reduce manual work, and drive customer satisfaction. Visit www.taskray.com to learn how to create better post-sale customer experiences.

Contact Information:

Marketing TaskRay

Marketing Manager

marketing@taskray.com



Related Images











Image 1: Best Places to Work





TaskRay earns a spot on Built In's Best Places to Work list.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment