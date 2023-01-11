GOLFTEC Opens World-Class Instruction and Club Fitting Center in Grand Rapids

Denver, CO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRANDVILLE, MI – GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings, continues to expand its nationwide footprint announcing the opening of a state-of-the-art instruction and club fitting center in Grandville, Michigan at 4500 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418.

The new 2,840-square-foot facility features four highly-equipped indoor bays, powered by TECSWING using industry-leading launch monitors from Foresight Sports with ball flight images projected onto hitting screens. Each bay is also equipped with OptiMotion, a groundbreaking motion tracking innovation that sets a new standard for how golf swings are measured and the way golf instruction is delivered. To round out the golfer’s complete game, the facility includes an indoor putting green and lessons enhanced by TECPUTT, a motion technology that analyzes face angle, loft and path direction of putting strokes.

GOLFTEC Grandville also features the company’s enhanced custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who go through a GOLFTEC club fitting gain an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

The new center will be staffed by a veteran team of highly-trained and certified coaches, led by Center Manager and Director of Instruction Andrew Engels, who will oversee operations. Engels who is a PGA Certified Professional has been with GOLFTEC since 2016 and given more than 6,500 lessons. He is able to understand the unique needs from each student, then help them maximize their potential due to his extensive teaching experience. GOLFTEC Coaches find the lesson plan best suited for each student’s unique needs, helping them drop an average of seven strokes from their scores.

The GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – a multi-week certification program based around a curriculum of mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and GOLFTEC’s proprietary technology used in all Training Centers. The majority of GOLFTEC Certified Personal Coaches are PGA Professionals who have taught thousands of lessons.ss

To learn more about GOLFTEC Grandville, please visit golftec.com/golf-lessons/grandville.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with an expert Coach and build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including proprietary swing motion capture technology, OptiMotion, gives our Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 240 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

