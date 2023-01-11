New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Management Software: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379735/?utm_source=GNW





Summary:

Carbon management software is a tool that assists businesses in planning and implementing carbon management strategies.It also helps them accurately measure and reduce their carbon footprint, as well as meet corporate sustainability goals and government mandates.



The implementation of carbon emission policies in response to the demand for rapid decarbonization is the primary driving force for the market.



Enterprises and manufacturing plants can track their carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions more accurately and in real-time with advanced software-based carbon management systems than with legacy monitoring systems. These systems aid in managing, reporting and finding unique insights to reduce emissions.

The shift toward more circular and sustainable modes of production and consumption is driving a shift toward greater energy efficiency and a smaller carbon footprint. Furthermore, the growing involvement of digital platforms is driving the development of new services and software applications that can optimize society’s energy consumption, cut costs and reduce the carbon footprint.



Every business is unique, as is every carbon management strategy.Some plans are more comprehensive than others.



However, monitoring and reporting on emissions will help businesses understand where they are and where they want to go in terms of sustainability. It is important for each organization to engage the workforce in discussions about sustainability goals and encourage them to consider alternative approaches to achieving net zero targets, as well as to propose previously unconsidered ideas.



Companies such as Tesla are tracking electricity and natural gas usage for their sites.The 2021 version of the impact report released by Tesla indicated that indirect GHG emissions from the generation of the electricity purchased by Tesla for site operations accounted for a quantity of REDACTED metric tons of CO2e, whereas direct GHG emissions occurring from stationary combustion, mobile combustion and process emissions stood at REDACTED metric tons CO2e.



The company is planning to build out its global carbon emissions data in the future.



A go-slow approach might have made sense from a business standpoint a decade ago, but today, as the transition of the world economy to a low-carbon foundation accelerates, that strategy is risky.The temptation for leaders as they navigate this inevitable transition is to do what is expedient today and respond to key stakeholders by setting appropriate emissions reduction targets, disclosing robust and assured climate data, and adjusting their businesses to a more sustainable footing.



These, combined, represent a critical focus for every business in the future.



The geographic analysis of the carbon management software market includes the current market scenario and future growth prospects across the different regions covered in this report: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The chapter that discusses the global market by region explores the main factors that drive these segments of the market and the impact that those factors are projected to have during the forecast period.

