New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Hospitals Trends and Technologies: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379733/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2022to 2027.Numerous case studies have been added to various section of the report.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the individual product segments.



The report considers only few technologies and products installed in green hospitals, including the LED and recyclable lighting, waste management products and services used in handling medical waste, and autoclaves. It does not include revenues for construction design or solar equipment installed in hospitals.



The green hospitals market includes numerous companies offering various services.No single company offers all required solutions.



Companies operate in different sectors, and thus it was not possible for this report to provide a competitive landscape.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global market for green hospitals and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding the components of the green hospital, the ways and means to achieve green hospitals, and exploring possibilities for countering the grave environmental challenges/concerns

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for green hospitals, and identification of the regions and countries involved in market developments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for green hospitals market in USD millions, and its corresponding market share analysis by product type and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology adaptations, industry regulations, latest developments, and the impact of COVID-19 on green hospitals

- Review of the green hospital-related case studies and overview of green hospital dimensions such as environmental leadership and management, water management etc.

- Identification of the various associations involved in the modern healthcare sector, and a look at the institutions pioneering this change

- Company profiles of the market leading participants



Summary:

The concept of green building has existed for a long time.The need for green hospitals came into existence with the growing awareness of climate change and the monitoring of hospital activity.



Green hospitals provide care for patients without harming the environment through their activities.



Healthcare facilities, including hospitals, outpatient clinic and ambulatory centers, contribute to REDACTED% of total greenhouse gases (GHG) into the global atmosphere. The amount of waste generated by hospitals is also increasing due to single-use products and the rise in number of patients.



The number of hospitals moving toward sustainability is on a rise.International nonprofit organizations are helping hospitals to achieve their goals of zero emission.



Healthcare without harm is at the forefront of the global green hospital movement. Local organizations are also playing vital roles in pushing the momentum for green hospitals.



Hospitals are under pressure to decrease the operating margins and to provide better quality services.The costs of energy are rising at high rates, along with the cost of water supplies and of waste disposal.



It is therefore imperative for hospitals to implement more energy-efficient solutions and lighting to reduce energy bills.Hospitals must better utilize and monitor their existing facilities to get the maximum output.



Using recyclable products and autoclaves to sterilize multi-use products can be a great way to reduce waste and improve costs.



The major challenges while implementing green solutions include the high initial cost of technology.The high initial investments and the delayed returns of green solutions are major drawbacks affecting their implementation.



The need for trained manpower is another major challenge affecting market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379733/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________