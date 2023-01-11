Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 11 January 2023

Corporate Announcement 2/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Financial Calendar



22nd March 2023 Annual Report for transition period from 1 October 2022 through 31 December 2022

19th April 2023 Annual General Meeting

23rd August 2023 Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2023 through 30 June 2023

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment