Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

| Source: Ress Life Investments A/S Ress Life Investments A/S

Copenhagen, DENMARK

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 11 January 2023

Corporate Announcement 2/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Financial Calendar

22nd March 2023 Annual Report for transition period from 1 October 2022 through 31 December 2022

19th April 2023 Annual General Meeting 

23rd August 2023 Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2023 through 30 June 2023

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment


Attachments

Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement financial calendar 2023