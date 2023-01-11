Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 11 January 2023
Corporate Announcement 2/2023
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar
The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.
Financial Calendar
22nd March 2023 Annual Report for transition period from 1 October 2022 through 31 December 2022
19th April 2023 Annual General Meeting
23rd August 2023 Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2023 through 30 June 2023
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment