Popmenu Again Named One of the Best Places to Work, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner

Atlanta, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popmenu is excited to announce that, for the second consecutive year, it has received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 15th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

“Every single person at Popmenu is an owner of the business,” said Brendan Sweeney, Popmenu’s CEO and Co-founder, who has a 100% approval rating on Glassdoor. “One of our company values is ‘act like an owner,’ and the credit for building, nurturing and improving our culture goes directly to everyone across the organization taking personal responsibility for it day in and day out. Last year was again full of tough challenges for restaurants and those who partner with them. I couldn't be prouder of how our team showed resourcefulness, agility, empathy and support for our clients and one another. Heartfelt thanks to them and to Glassdoor for this much-appreciated recognition.”

Here is a sample of what Popmenu’s employees shared in their reviews on Glassdoor:

“Everything at Popmenu comes from the heart. It's such an inclusive and genuine culture (which is unparalleled in my experience).”

“I have achieved, learned, and grown more than I ever thought was possible working at this company, and I can't wait to see what it has in store for me moving forward.”

“Working here, you definitely get the feeling that you’re part of a family that has your back and empowers your success.”

“First place I ever looked forward to Mondays.”

“The company is very transparent, my teammates are fun and collaborative, the culture is authentic.”

“Leadership invests as much into the culture and employee experience as they do to develop the best product on the planet. One year in and I am still blown away by this.”

“This product is a game changer in the market and Popmenu has such a bright future ahead.”

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. “It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 19, 2021 and October 17, 2022. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor’s nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) . The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

About Popmenu

Popmenu specializes in transformative online and on-premise technologies that help restaurants increase brand visibility, guest engagement, revenue and profitability. The company is a leading innovator in digital marketing and ordering technology that works with over 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups. For more information about Popmenu, visit get.popmenu.com.

