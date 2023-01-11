Iterate.ai Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose innovation ecosystem enables customers to build production-ready low-code applications, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



Iterate.ai's low-code platform, Interplay, enables customers to speed up application development and innovation by 13-17x compared to traditional coding. The platform offers easy access to hundreds of pre-coded, drag-and-drop components that quickly bring AI, ML, IoT, voice, headless commerce, data APIs from cutting-edge startups, and more directly into applications. Interplay continues to expand its benefits for innovative, end-to-end application development, with the most recent version of the low-code platform combining frontend and backend app-building capabilities, new AI workflows, and new data integrations. The Interplay platform is built for application development use cases across industries—from biometric checkout to AI weapons detection to loading dock automation to supermarket price optimization to x-ray classification.

“Interplay supercharges innovation for our customers,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder, Iterate.ai. “The competitive pressures to build the most modern applications, create the most impactful customer experiences, and add meaningful efficiencies for developer and AI teams continues to increase rapidly. The speed of innovation today depends on low-code, and we’re proud to offer our broad customer base—including global enterprises like ULTA Beauty, Circle K, Jockey, and Couche-Tard—a solution that helps them achieve their unique digital goals. We’re honored to be named a BIG Innovation Award winner to start off 2023, and look forward to continuing to extend the capabilities of our Interplay platform this year.

“Innovation is ‘business critical’ in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Iterate.ai as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives.

About Iterate.ai

Iterate is the simplest, safest, and quickest way to get innovation done. Iterate offers Interplay: a low-code enterprise development platform with built-in capabilities for AI, IoT, big data, and a host of startup API connections. Iterate's platform has three patents granted and nearly a dozen more pending. The company’s solutions appeal to executives and corporate innovators who seek low-risk, systematic ways to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. Iterate has a global presence in North America (Silicon Valley, Colorado), Europe, and Asia (India).

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f49736e-889b-43e3-b474-c78929a3450a