ESG Trends in Agriculture Industry

The detail analysis of agriculture industry supply chain with respect to ESG is provided in the report.The detailed analysis of regulation for agriculture industry is given in the report.



Further, it explains the major drivers, retains as well as trends impacting ESG implementation across agriculture industry.



Report Includes:

- An overview of the recent trends and advancements with respect to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors in the agriculture industry

- Technology assessment of the market growth opportunities and challenges pertaining to the ESG implementation in agriculture stakeholders and other industry participants

- Review of ESG-related case studies and a detailed qualitative analysis of the global agriculture industry

- A look at the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability and recommendations for the future of the agriculture industry

- Emphasis on the ESG standards, stringent regulatory guidelines, historical trends and analysis, players offering ESG services, and market outlook of ESG services for the agriculture industry

- Market share analysis of major stakeholders operating in the marketplace, their business strategies, product mapping, and operational integration



Summary:

Improving food security and nutrition and advancing the fulfillment of the right to adequate food in the context of national food security needs responsible investment in agricultural and food systems. The elimination of poverty, promotion of social and gender equality, eradication of the worst forms of child labor, encouragement of social participation and inclusiveness, stimulation of economic growth, and attainment of sustainable development are all made possible by responsible investment, especially for smallholders and members of marginalized and vulnerable groups.



It is more crucial than ever to discuss environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in routine correspondence with institutional shareholders.Many investors are becoming more concerned with quantifying and reducing these risks for industries like food and agriculture with disproportionately large environmental and social challenges.



For instance, State Street made public a requirement for disclosure from businesses in line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, which includes reporting on board oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities, current emissions, and targets for emissions reduction.Similarly, BlackRock put firms "on watch" in 2021 and voted against 69 companies and 64 directors due to environmental concerns.



With asset growth in publicly available ESG funds rising from in 2020 to at the end of November 2021, ESG variables impact investor behavior.

