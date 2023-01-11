Dental Equipment Market Size to Surpass USD 16.9 Billion by 2030 at 11.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Equipment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Equipment Market Information By Product, Treatment, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is estimated to attain a valuation of USD 16.9 billion at 11.5% CAGR by the end of the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

Dental equipment refers to the instruments dental professionals use to treat dental conditions. These include tools to remove, procure, examine, and manipulate teeth and their neighboring oral structures. Periodontal disease and dental caries are considered the major dental conditions affecting most of the population. The tools that dentists use to treat dental issues are referred to as dental equipment. These are instruments for removing, obtaining, inspecting, and manipulating teeth and nearby oral structures. The two main dental problems impacting most of the population are periodontal disease and dental caries. In recent years, the need for dental equipment has increased dramatically globally. Introducing fresh dental materials is primarily responsible for the market's expansion. Over time, the dentistry industry has advanced in utilizing innovative dental materials. People's growing emphasis on appearance has driven people to seek out prostheses, while technological advancements and new product introductions have also helped the industry expand.

The market for dental equipment is anticipated to benefit greatly from the development of surgical treatment technologies. As a result, it aids in providing better care and performing oral surgery more effectively. This is due to an increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and an improvement in patient compliance. To avoid or minimize patient pain and blood loss, dental lasers are being employed more and more in surgical procedures such as gum elevation and teeth whitening. The fastest-growing area of dental science is adhesive dentistry, which uses composite materials to strengthen teeth and improve their appearance with the least harm to the tooth's components.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 16.9 Billion CAGR 11.5% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Treatment and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing use in surgical procedures Emerging aspect of cosmetic dentistry and advancements in dental materials and procedures

Dental Equipment Market Competitive Landscape:

The dynamic contenders in the dental equipment market are:

Sirona Dental Systems

Henry Schein, Inc.

KaVo Dental

A-dec Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply International, Inc.

GC Corporation

Biolase Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc.

3M

Bien-Air Medical Technologies

Dental Equipment Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Dental lasers can also remove inflammatory tissues and reshape gum tissues. Dental lasers also reduce the need for sutures by controlling blood loss during treatments. Diode lasers, carbon dioxide lasers, and yttrium aluminum garnet lasers are the additional subsectors of the dental laser market. The main drivers of the market growth include favorable technological adoption, a favorable reimbursement environment, an aging population on the rise, and rising oral health awareness. Equipment for prosthodontic dentistry is utilized extensively because it offers a wide variety of tools for dental repairs. Due to the growing older population, dental prosthesis is in greater demand in both emerging and developed countries.

These systems' and components' operation and performance are crucial for a dental procedure's effectiveness. The main drivers for this market are the technical developments and intense R&D efforts by key companies to provide practitioner-friendly and extremely effective equipment to facilitate seamless processes. Due to its increasing adoption in surgical and teeth-whitening operations, the dental lasers market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Laser dental care is substantially more expensive than conventional dental care. It varies based on factors like specifications, frequencies, and distribution networks, limiting dental equipment's market size.

COVID 19 Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for dental equipment saw negative growth. The government and citizens implemented a complete lockdown and a ban on social gatherings because the Corona viral propagation was at its height. The demand for dental equipment has been hampered by the COVID-19 scenario, which has reduced the number of trips to hospitals and clinics for oral care. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably influenced elective and reconstructive dental surgical treatments, and all specialties have written numerous guidelines for handling this problem. Regulatory agencies are now required to prioritize routine surgical procedures and, whenever possible, investigate non-surgical care options in place of all normal procedures.

The market segment is expected to rebound to its pre-epidemic levels once the pandemic has passed. Dental work for significant patients was put on hold for a while because the virus is primarily spread by saliva and breath. Additionally, because of the risk of COVID-19 transmission, most dental patients avoided going to hospitals and dental offices. This led to a decrease in the need for advanced dental equipment and the use of dental equipment for non-invasive treatment.

Dental Equipment Market Segmentation

By treatment, the market includes orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontics.

By product, the market includes systems & parts, dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, laboratory machines, and hygiene maintenance devices.

By end user, the market includes hospitals & clinics and dental laboratories.

Dental Equipment Market Regional Insights

North America was responsible for a sizable portion of the market due to factors such as the growing incidence of dental diseases, the mass acceptance of technological advances in dental equipment such as lasers, digital radiography, intra-oral cameras, and CAD/CAM systems, extending favorable population changes, and increased consumer awareness of the link between oral hygiene and overall health. This can be attributed to several things, such as an aging population, a strong healthcare system, predetermined reimbursement rules, the presence of significant players, and advancements in restorative and preventative dental operations. Over the forecast period, the APAC region is anticipated to see the highest CAGR. China, Japan, and India are developing nations with advanced medical infrastructure and facilities currently concentrating more on leading through R&D efforts.

They have the necessary funding and facilities to carry out the same. Factors including favorable government policies, a growing elderly population, important players, and an increase in dental procedure demand support the Asia-Pacific region's dental procedure market. The presence of a large pool of qualified dental professionals and cutting-edge technology, as well as the presence of tourist destinations and high-quality lodging, are other factors contributing to the region's rapidly rising medical tourism. Additionally, shorter patient wait times and affordable treatment are other factors.

