Swifty Global Releases Details of its Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR), known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Fintech and Sports Betting Sectors. With revenues expected to reach $100 million in 2023, the company has already successfully launched its proprietary swipe betting sports predictions app, a traditional sportsbook, casino gaming platforms, and a global digital wallet that includes cryptocurrency and blockchain transactions.



In addition to its exceptional product development progress and a significant revenue increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, Swifty also recently cancelled 10,666,666 common shares. The company is now preparing to file an S-1 which it expects to be effective within 90-120 days, pending SEC approval. Following its name reservation, Swifty Global will also be submitting its name and ticker change application to FINRA this month.

Swifty will host its Annual Shareholder Meeting on the 27th of January 2023 at The Trump International Beach Resort in Miami from 9am to 11am. The event will be led by CEO James Gibbons, who will present on the technology, routes to market, strategy, and business plan for the next 12 months. The event has limited capacity; therefore, Swifty kindly asks that Shareholders wishing to attend in person register at https://registration.data-room.center/.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: "I’m very excited to soon meet many of our loyal Shareholders and display our impressive 2022 progress as well as show the business and technology outlook for 2023. Our company and its share price have not yet received deserved recognition for our innovation, capability, and performance. The Annual Shareholder Meeting will serve to inform current and potential Shareholders of the performance and take them behind the scenes for a look into the innovative technology and capability."

Forward-Looking Statement

