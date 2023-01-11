Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 12.9 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 18.2% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size Was Valued at USD 12.9 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand at a CAGR of 18.2% From 2022 to 2030. New cars are coming with more and more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Almost all car accidents that could have been avoided with ADAS are caused by mistakes made by people. The goal of ADAS is to keep people from getting hurt or killed by reducing the number of car accidents and the severity of those that can't be avoided. Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) are two examples of features that are meant to warn the driver or help them do their job. These ADAS features are meant to make driving safer or easier, but they don't take the place of the driver. The growth of the market for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is affected by these things.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

Continental plans to build a new plant for advanced driver assistance systems in the United States in May 2022. A new plant is being built to produce radar sensors in New Braunfels, Texas. The total investment amount is about since Continental is a major player in the ADAS market; the company's global expansion will meet the overall demand.

In September 2021, Robert Bosch Investment Ltd. worked with Hycan Automobile Technology to develop an automated valet parking system. Hycan Z03 will be equipped with this technology. This is also Hechuang Automobile's first attempt at applying this advanced technology to a mass-produced vehicle.

Regional Outlook:

Over the past few years, Europe and North America have become the most important parts of the global ADAS market. In 2020, they will account for more than 70% of the global revenue share. In the near future, the ADAS market is expected to be driven by the number of people who use new technologies and the number of big companies that are already in the market. More than 60 million cars in the U.S. have ADAS technology. This is because more and more customers and cars want ADAS features. Customers are starting to ask some stores to add aftermarket systems to their cars.

In the next few years, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing ADAS market, with a CAGR of 14.8%. In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is expected to get most of its money from Korea, China, and Japan. Several big companies that make ADAS solutions, such as Robert Bosch, Continental, and Denso, have factories in the area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/7349?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 12.9 billion By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Other By Sensor Ultrasonic sensor, Lidar sensor, Camera sensor, Radar sensor, Others By Application Head-up displays, Drowsiness monitors, Blind-spot detection, Pedestrian protection, Adaptive cruise control, Intelligent part aid, Others By Companies Denso, Aptiv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen, Valeo, NVIDIA, Intel, Microsemi Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Hella, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Automotive, Renesas Electronics Corporation Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The ADAS market will grow because more people will learn how safe a car is and because the use of cameras and radars will lower the cost of parts. OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are using ADAS solutions to improve safety ratings and attract more customers. Because of this, the top OEMs either make all of their safety systems the same or sell them as extras. So, over the next few years, there will be more demand for parts like cameras, radar sensors, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR as advanced driver assistance systems become more common.

Market Opportunity:

People's commutes to work might change when cars drive themselves. ADAS technologies have made driving much easier by adding things like lane monitoring, emergency brakes, stability controls, and more. Autonomous vehicles gather information by using high-tech tools like LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and high-definition cameras. This information is used by a smart system in the car that drives itself to move the car safely. Tesla, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, and Waymo all plan to sell self-driving cars in the next few years. In March 2018, Nissan said that ProPILOT would be in 20 models by 2022. If OEMs paid more attention to autonomous driving systems, they could add more cruise control and more advanced safety systems to semi-autonomous cars.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Denso, Aptiv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen, Valeo, NVIDIA, Intel, Microsemi Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Hella, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Automotive, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and others.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Other

By Sensor

Ultrasonic sensor

Lidar sensor

Camera sensor

Radar sensor

Others

By Application

Head-up displays

Drowsiness monitors

Blind-spot detection

Pedestrian protection

Adaptive cruise control

Intelligent part aid

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Automotive Reed Sensors Switches Market - The Automotive Reed Switches Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 to 2030. The reed switch market in Asia-Pacific is likely to be driven by the region's growing auto industry, especially as India and China become manufacturing hubs for auto parts for the big auto companies in the West.

- The Automotive Reed Switches Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 to 2030. The reed switch market in Asia-Pacific is likely to be driven by the region's growing auto industry, especially as India and China become manufacturing hubs for auto parts for the big auto companies in the West. Connected Automotive Market - The Global Connected Automotive Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.8% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific made the most money, with more than 40% of the world market. OEMs and mobile connectivity providers like Qualcomm Inc. put more money into developing countries like China and India. This was a sign of regional growth.

- The Global Connected Automotive Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.8% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific made the most money, with more than 40% of the world market. OEMs and mobile connectivity providers like Qualcomm Inc. put more money into developing countries like China and India. This was a sign of regional growth. Automotive FPC Market - The Global Automotive FPC Market Size Was Valued At USD 342.1 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 659.4 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.3% From 2023 To 2030. Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the global market's revenue in 2020, and this is likely to stay the case for the rest of the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.



About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com