Dental Anesthetics Market to reach US$ 904.1 Million by End of 2031, states Transparency Market research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dental anesthetics market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2031. Dental anesthesia is used to relieve pain in the mouth caused by sores, toothache, fever blisters, canker sores, and cold sores. Usage of dental anesthesia is considered a safe procedure.

Lidocaine is the most widely used local anesthetic in dental applications. Rise in awareness about the importance of oral health and increase in prevalence of multiple dental disorders are likely to propel the demand for dental anesthetics, which augments business growth.

Increase in the number of maxillofacial oral surgeries, such as facial cosmetic surgery, mouth & jaws, facial trauma surgery, and other types of reconstructive surgery on the face, is projected to create business opportunities in the dental anesthetics market.

Furthermore, rise in number of oral health care centers in both developed as well as emerging markets is expected to drive dental anesthetics market size during the forecast period.

According to TMR report, the global dental anesthetics market stood at US$ 705.5 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 904.1 Mn by the end of 2031. Rise in government initiatives that help people avail better dental facilities is likely to increase the number of dental surgeries, which in turn is projected to accelerate market expansion.

Key Findings of Study

Advent of Latest Local Anesthesia Practices to Propel Market Growth: Most of the dental practitioners opt for local anesthesia for teeth extraction and other procedures which, when injected into the gums of the patient, causes anxiety and pain. This is a significant reason why most people do not prefer to visit dental clinics until their dental problem takes a toll and results in severity. Advent of better local anesthesia that offers minimal discomfort and pain control is projected to bolster the dental anesthetics market in the next few years.

Key Drivers

Surge in awareness about oral disorders and the need for dental treatment are projected to boost the global dental anesthetics market

Increase in number of dental care setups providing innovative and less painful anesthesia solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The trend is likely to continue during the forecast period due to rise in the number of oral surgeries in the developed countries.

High disposable income of people and rise in maxillofacial & cosmetic surgeries in the U.S. and Canada are projected to propel the market in North America during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness robust growth owing to increase in popularity of medical tourism



Key Players

Leading players in the global dental anesthetics market are Cetylite, 3M, Centrix, Inc., Milestone Scientific, Southern Anesthesia & Surgical, Inc., Crosstex International, Inc., Zeyco, Dentalhitec, Aspan Group, Primex Pharmaceuticals, Laboratories Normon, Septodont, Pierrel SPA, Laboratiries Inibsa, and Dentsply Sirona.

Dental Anesthetics Market Segmentation

Anesthesia Type

Local Anesthesia Articaine Bupivacaine Lidocaine Others

General Anesthesia

Sedation



Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others



End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



Regions North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

South Africa

GCC Countries



