Men’s Underwear Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 50.67 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Business Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Men’s Underwear Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The market analysis and insights included in the wide-ranging Men’s Underwear market report present key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive marketplace, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this market research report. This first-class report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the consistent Men’s Underwear report with the use of SWOT analysis.

With a high-ranking Men’s Underwear market report, businesses can think about the scene of how the market is going to act in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. A number of estimations and calculations have been executed in this report by assuming a definite base year and the historic year. Moreover, this market analysis report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the Men’s Underwear industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the men’s underwear market was valued at USD 30.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 50.67 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Grab a Sample PDF of the Men’s Underwear Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mens-underwear-market

Undergarments are generally divided into two types: upper body and lower body garments, which cover the torso, waist, and legs, respectively. We offer vest, sleeved vest, and muscle vest as undershirts. Regular briefs, trunks, and boxer shorts are all options for briefs. Long underwear is preferred in the winter to provide extra warmth.

Men's increasing awareness of health and fitness, as well as personal hygiene, is influencing them to spend money on high-quality undergarments. Men's underwear sales are consistently increasing as a result of glitzy promotional campaigns and celebrity endorsements

Opportunity

Millennials are the most important customers in the male underwear market because they are more willing to try unique and novel products than other customers. The demand for innovative underwear products with distinct design, material, and colour is growing among millennials, creating a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers. Customers are more likely to buy new products than traditional ones, so the introduction of innovative underwear products in various designs and patterns is expected to influence their purchasing decisions.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

The Men’s Underwear Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Hanesbrands Inc. (U.S.)

PVH Corp (U.S.)

Ralph Lauren (U.S.)

Jockey (U.S.)

AEO Management CO. (U.S.)

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (U.S.)

Penney IP LLC (U.S.)

Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.)

RibbedTee (U.S.)

Fibre2Fashion Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.)

Levi Strauss & Co. (U.S.)

Perry Ellis International Inc. (U.S.)

Naked Brand Group Inc. (U.S.)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-mens-underwear-market

Recent Development

Boxerkilt recently announced a new type of underwear for men that, instead of the traditional underwear's restrictive pouch, has a soft edgeless opening that allows the male genitalia to maintain a completely natural position and temperature.

Buttercloth, a premium menswear brand, has recently launched its own men's underwear line. Danh Tran, founder of Buttercloth and winner of ABC's Shark Tank, launched this new collection, which features the same patented cooling mint fibres as Buttercloth's Icy Cotton shirt collection.

Critical Insights Related to the Men’s Underwear Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Key Market Segments Covered in Men’s Underwear Industry Research

By Category

Regular Brief

Boxer Brief

Boxer Shorts

Trunks

Thongs

By Distribution channel

Mass Merchant

Mono-brand Outlet

Pharmacy Store

Online Store

By Price Range

US$1-9

US$10-19

US$20-29

US$30 and above

By Age group

Age Group 15-25

Age Group 26-35

Age Group 36-45

Age Group 46-55

Age Group 56-65

Age Group 65+

By Price

Premium

Mid

Low

By Size

XS

S

M

L

XL

XXL

XXXL

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mens-underwear-market

Key Industry Drivers:

Manufacturers are focusing on the development of comfortable and personalized product patterns

Growing awareness about the use of various fabrics and their benefits is a key factor influencing market growth. Polyester, rayon, silk , cotton, and nylon are some of the fabrics used in men's underwear. Manufacturers are focusing on developing comfortable and personalised product patterns and designs such as C-strings, jockstraps, thongs, tanga, and others to cater to changing consumer needs.

Growing product visibility through retail and digital marketing

Major market players are investing in marketing their product lines through various social media platforms and celebrity endorsement, which will help companies create an impressive brand image, gaining a competitive advantage and prospects for increased sales. Product visibility is increasing as the penetration of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores grows. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of products related to intimate apparel for men at discounted prices is fuelling online shopping trends, allowing the men's underwear industry to grow.

Men’s Underwear Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the men’s underwear market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the men's underwear market due to an increase in the male population. Furthermore, the presence of international key players will boost the growth of the region's men's underwear market during the forecast period. Because of the presence of key players and the high preference for luxury brands and limited editions.

North America is expected to see significant men's underwear market growth. Furthermore, as companies focus more on innovation and quality of designs and fabrics, the demand for various fabrics, designs, and patterns will rise, propelling the growth of the men's underwear market in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Men’s Underwear Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Category Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Price range Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Age group Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Price. Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Size Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Distribution Channel Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Region Global Men’s Underwear Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mens-underwear-market

Explore More Reports:

Lingerie Market , by Product (Bras, Knickers and Panties, Shape Wear, Lounge Wear, Others), Price (Economy, Premium), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lingerie-market

Erotic Lingerie Market , By Type (Bra, Briefs, Shapewear, Camisoles, Other Types), Material (Natural, Synthetic), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Channels) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-erotic-lingerie-market

Sleepwear Market , By End User (Women, Kids and Men), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online, Discount Stores and Others) , Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sleepwear-market

Loungewear Market , By Material (Cotton, Wool, Silk, Others), End User (Female, Male, Kids), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-loungewear-market

Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market , By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead Acid, Sealed Lead Acid, Others), Hub Motor Location (Mid Drive Hub Motor, Rear Hub Motor, Front Hub Motor), Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Battery Power (Under 750W, Over 750W), Class (Class I (Pedal Assist/Pedelec), Class II (Throttle), Class III (Speed Pedelec)), Usage (City/Urban, Cruise, Mountain/Trekking Bikes, Racing, Cargo, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-e-bike-market

Paper Bags Market , By Products (Flat Paper Bag, Multi-Wall Paper Sacks, Open Mouth, Pasted Valve, Lock Paper Bag, Self-Opening-Style (SOS) Bags, Stand Up Pouch and Others), Usage (Single Use and Re-Usable), Capacity (Less Than 1 Kg, 1 Kg-5 Kg, 5 Kg-10 Kg and More Than 10 Kg), Size (Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size and Extra Large Size), Sealing And Handle (Heat Seal, Hand Length Handle, Ziplock, Twisted Handle, Flat Handle and Others), Shape (Rectangle, Square, Circular and Others), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce and Others), End-User (Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetic Products, Agriculture, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-paper-bags-market

Women’s Activewear Market , By Product (Top, Bottom, Sweatpants, Shorts, Skirts, Yoga Pants and Leggings, Outwear, Jackets, Hoodies and Sweatshirts, Innerwear and Swimwear and Others), Fabric (Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Price Range (Below $20, $20-$60, $40-$60, Above $60) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-womens-activewear-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: