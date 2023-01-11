The Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Size Is Expected To Grow With The Rise In Number Of Road Accidents As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market identifies the rise in road accidents and injuries to propel the growth of the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market going forward. Road accidents and injuries refer to an incident on a public road that results in accidents and causing injuries to the victim. Artificial organ and tissue replacements are performed to repair organ damage that is primarily brought on by traumatic events including vehicle accidents, violent crimes, work-related injuries, or challenging births. For instance, in May 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a US-based government agency data, in the US, nearly 42.9 thousand people died in motor vehicle accidents in 2021, which was 38.8 thousand, a 10.5% more in 2020. Therefore, the rise in road accidents and injuries is driving the growth of the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market.



The global medical bionic implant/artificial organs market size is expected to grow from $21.03 billion in 2022 to $22.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical bionic implant/artificial organs market share is expected to grow to $29.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Learn More In-Depth On The Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market. Many companies operating in the medical bionic implant /artificial organs market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Bionic Vision Technologies (BVT), an Australia-based company operating in artificial organs partnered with Cirtec Medical, a US-based provider of outsourced medical device and components design, engineering, and manufacturing for an undisclosed amount. With this partnership, Cirtec would help BVT to develop and produce its next-generation bionic eye by obtaining a strategic stake in the Australian company. Further, in February 2022, HUMOTECH, a US-based research services company, engaged in artificial organs, partnered with the University of Michigan, a US-based, public research university, for an undisclosed amount. This partnership aims to accelerate the development of bionic leg control software, which has the potential to give prosthetic users the strength and natural gait of a human leg. As part of this partnership, HUMOTECH develops updated versions of the open-source leg to accommodate prosthesis users and researchers.

Major players in the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market are Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Services Private Limited., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cochlear Limited, Cyberonics Inc., LIVANOVA PLC, NeuroPace Inc., Ossur India Private Limited, Vivani Medical Inc., St Jude Medical India Private Limited, LifeNet Health Inc., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences India PVT Ltd., SynCardia Systems LLC, Demant A/S, Berlin Heart GmbH, Conmed Devices Private Limited, and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Report

The global medical bionic implant/artificial organs market segments is categorized by type into bionic implants, artificial organs; by method of fixation into implantable, externally worn; by technology into electronic, mechanical; by application into hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes, other applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market in 2022. The regions covered in the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Global Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market size, medical bionic implant/artificial organs market segments, medical bionic implant/artificial organs market trends, medical bionic implant/artificial organs market drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2023 – By Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cranio-Maxillofacial), By End Users (Medical And Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Institution), By Implantation Technology (Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Deposition, Two-Photon Polymerization) – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2023 – By Product Type (Advanced Locking Plate System, Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy Implants, Tibial Tuberosity Advancement Implants, Total Elbow Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, Trauma Fixations), By Animal (Dog, Cat, Other Animals), By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023 – By Material Type (Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Calcium Phosphate Cements, Polymers, Metal, Composites), By Application (Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation, Orthobiologics, Viscosupplementation), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.