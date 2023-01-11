English French



PRESS RELEASE – January 11,2022

Wendel confirms its inclusion in the DJSI World and Europe and rises in the CDP

DJSI

For the third year in a row, Wendel has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and Europe indices, making it one of the top 10% of companies in terms of sustainability in the Diversified Financials category.

With a score of 72/100 in its category, Wendel is well above the average for its sector (22/100).

Following this assessment, Wendel remains the only French company in the Diversified Financials sector to be included in both the DJSI Europe and World indices. Out of more than 500 companies evaluated in its sector, only 16 are included in the DJSI World and 10 in the DJSI Europe.

Through the review of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment questionnaire, S&P Global assesses the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) performance of listed companies in different industries since 1999. The top 10% of companies with the best performance in terms of sustainability, according to criteria defined for each industry, are included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

CDP

Wendel's efforts to mitigate climate change have also been recognized by the CDP this year, with a B rating, compared with a B- at the end of 2021. Wendel is now above the average for its Financial Services sector

(B-), and above the world average for all sectors combined (C).

The CDP's annual environmental publication and rating process is widely recognized as the benchmark for corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, 680 investors representing more than $130 trillion in assets asked companies to provide data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities through CDP. 18,700 companies chose to report.

Laurent Mignon, Group CEO of Wendel, said: "Three years ago, Wendel launched its ESG strategy. Today, we are proud to have become a company recognized for its extra-financial performance, with solid and consistent ratings that reflect the policies implemented within Wendel companies. We are also aware of the progress we must collectively make, notably in the fight against climate change.”

To learn more about Wendel's ESG strategy, visit our website www.wendelgroup.com.

