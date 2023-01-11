Scott's Cheap Flights Announces Rebrand to Going

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott's Cheap Flights, a travel service that has saved its 2+ million members more than $500 million on flights, has officially rebranded to Going.

"We knew it was time for a brand change that recognized both where we are today and could also grow with us into the future," said co-founder and CEO Brian Kidwell. "The name Going has this sense of motion and excitement to it that fits perfectly for a travel company like ours."

Going began as a modest hobby after founder Scott Keyes uncovered a $130 roundtrip ticket from NYC to Milan in 2013. But what started as a simple cheap flight email list for friends has now grown to a wraparound travel service, including a cheap flight search engine, multiple newsletters, and a soon-to-launch mobile app. With the company growing beyond just Scott and beyond just cheap flights, the timing was right for a rebrand.

"I work with 65 amazing people and none of them are named Scott," said Keyes. "Each week, we help thousands of people get unexpectedly cheap flights, and every time they write back to say 'thank you, Scott,' I feel supremely guilty! This company has dozens of people who deserve credit, not one person. While the name Scott's Cheap Flights worked great when it was just me, I'm even happier to be at a company we're all building together on our mission to help people travel the world, and that's Going."

Collaborating with the award-winning agency Design Studio and reviewing more than 3,000 names, Going emerged as the ideal name that satisfied the following criteria:

Speaks to travel: The new name had to speak to what the company does, but not in a tired or overly expected way. Names that included the words "travel" or "flight" were set aside in favor of one that conveyed the travel experience more broadly.

Timeless and borderless: The new name had to avoid short-term trends and industry niches, provide room to expand and experiment, and engage a global audience.

Memorable: It was crucial to take this opportunity to streamline and shorten our brand name to something that was easier to recall whether heard on local news or viewed on a billboard. No more "Scott's Cheap Travels" or "Steve's Cheap Flights."

Underscores the company mission: Above all else, it had to align with the mission to help people travel and experience the world. The name Going achieves that.

"While this is a big visual change, one thing that hasn't changed is the soul of this company," said Kidwell. "We'll continue putting travelers first, continue sending out incredible cheap flights, and we're excited to build even more ways to help people travel beyond what we can deliver in an email."

The rebranding effort will also include the long-requested introduction of a mobile app in the first half of 2023, including an interactive map of cheap flights available in real time. The app will be made available for both iOS and Android. In the coming months, Going will also expand their newsletter coverage and introduce Going for Teams, a bulk membership option for companies to strengthen their employee perks.

About Going

Since 2015, Going has helped our 2+ million members travel and experience the world. The company combines sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, our deal alerts pass a rigorous quality evaluation to ensure they're worth members' hard-earned money and limited travel time.

Going members save an average of $200 on domestic economy flights, $550 on international economy flights, and $2,000 on international business and first-class flights. Every month we receive thousands of testimonials from members who've scored a great deal thanks to our alerts.

Since 2015, Going has helped our 2+ million members travel and experience the world. The company combines sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off.









