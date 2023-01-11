Sompo International appoints Brad Leighton as President of AgriSompo North America and Marji Guyler-Alaniz COO of AgriSompo North America and President of AgriSompo International

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced two new leadership appointments today for Sompo International’s multinational crop insurance platform, AgriSompo. Brad Leighton has been named President of AgriSompo North America and Marji Guyler-Alaniz has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of AgriSompo North America and President of AgriSompo International.



Robert (Bob) Haney will continue his role as AgriSompo’s Chairman and CEO. Mr. Leighton will report to Mr. Haney and Ms. Guyler-Alaniz will directly report to Leighton for her North America responsibilities and Haney for her International responsibilities.

“The reputation and success as one of the largest multinational crop insurers in the world is due to the talent of the leadership and employees of AgriSompo. Brad and Marji have helped Bob to revolutionize the crop insurance industry and I’m proud of what they have accomplished so far. I look forward to seeing their vision and expertise lead the organization into the next phase of growth,” said Chris Gallagher, CEO, Commercial P&C for Sompo International.

Bob Haney, AgriSompo Chairman and CEO shared, “I am incredibly proud of what AgriSompo has achieved over the past few years. I look forward to working with Brad and Marji in their new leadership roles, as we continue to redefine what is possible for farmers, ranchers, our people, agents and partners.”

Mr. Leighton most recently was an SVP, National Operations at AgriSompo. He brings over two decades of leadership experience in the insurance industry where he has been successful in achieving growth, profitability, and increased market share in the crop insurance industry. He began his career at Allied Insurance and served in several senior leadership positions at Diversified Crop Insurance Services, a subsidiary of CGB Enterprises, Inc., which was acquired by Sompo International in 2020. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Central College, Pella, Iowa, United States.

Ms. Guyler-Alaniz most recently held the role of SVP, Communications, Operations and Risk at AgriSompo, where she successfully delivered operational excellence and drove the strategic direction of the organization. She also is the Founder and President of FarmHer, a media organization that celebrates the important role women play in agriculture. Guyler-Alaniz began her career in the insurance industry in 2002 with Rain and Hail Insurance, where she served in multiple operations and leadership positions and has a strong record and extensive network in the industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and Journalism from Grand View University, Des Moines, Iowa, United States and a Master’s in Business Administration from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, United States.

